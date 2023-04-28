Global Household Care Market 2023 - 2027: Rising E-Commerce Penetration Drives Growth

DUBLIN, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Household Care Market (Laundry Care, Surface Care, Dishwashing, Air Care, Home Insecticides, Bleach, Toilet Care and Polishes): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global household care market is anticipated to reach US$208.67 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.08% during the period spanning 2023-2027.

Companies Mentioned

Unilever Group

The Procter & Gamble Company

Henkel AG & CoKGaA

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Kao Corporation

Church & Dwight Co.

The growth in the market has been driven by factors like rising urban population, escalating migrants, rising female labour force, rising e-commerce penetration, rising per capita spending, increasing hygiene awareness, nuclear family, and middle-class population. The market is expected to face certain challenges such as the easy existence of counterfeit products and high competition.

To overcome these challenges, the market would witness some key trends like escalating advertising campaigns, product innovation, sustainable and natural products, premium household care products, artificial intelligence, and stringent regulations.

The global household care market can be segmented as follows: Laundry care, Surface care, Dishwashing, Air care, Home insecticides, Bleach, Toilet care and Polishes.

Laundry care held the largest share of the market in 2022. New features with product packaging and better benefits influence consumers to purchase household products. This is likely to have a beneficial impact on household product sales, such as laundry care solutions, which would drive market growth.

The global household care market by region can be segmented into the following: Asia Pacific, North America, Western Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Eastern Europe, and Australasia.

Asia Pacific held the largest share of the market in 2022. The rise of e-retailers, particularly in emerging regions, is quickening the pace of the business. Additionally, automation in the household market has fueled industrial product innovation, resulting in the biggest benefits for users. As a result, more market innovation is likely to boost Asia Pacific industry growth in the coming years.

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global household care market, segmented into: laundry care, Surface care, Dishwashing, Air care, home insecticides, Bleach, Toilet care and polishes.

The major regional markets Asia Pacific , North America , Western Europe , Latin America , Middle East & Africa , Eastern Europe , and Australasia have been analyzed.

, , , , & , , and Australasia have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Proctor & Gamble, Unilever Group, Reckitt, Henkel, Kao Corporation, and Church & Dwight) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Household Care

1.1.1 Introduction

1.2 Advantages and Disadvantages of Household Care

1.3 Household Care Products

1.4 Segmentations of Household Care

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Household Care Market

2.2 Rising Concern towards Self Care and Hygiene

2.3 Boost in E-Commerce Total Retail Sales

2.4 Growing Demand for Surface Care Products

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Household Care Market by Value

3.2 Global Household Care Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Household Care Market by Category

3.3.1 Global Laundry Care Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Laundry Care Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Laundry Care Market by Category

3.3.4 Global Laundry Care Market Forecast by Category

3.3.5 Global Surface Care Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Surface Care Market Forecast by Value

3.3.7 Global Dishwashing Market by Value

3.3.8 Global Dishwashing Market Forecast by Value

3.3.9 Global Dishwashing Market by Category

3.3.10 Global Dishwashing Market Forecast by Category

3.3.11 Global Air Care Market by Value

3.3.12 Global Air Care Market Forecast by Value

3.3.13 Global Home Insecticides Market by Value

3.3.14 Global Home Insecticides Market Forecast by Value

3.3.15 Global Bleach Market by Value

3.3.16 Global Bleach Market Forecast by Value

3.3.17 Global Toilet Care Market by Value

3.3.18 Global Toilet Care Market Forecast by Value

3.3.19 Global Polishes Market by Value

3.3.20 Global Polishes Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Household Care Market by Region

4. Regional Market Analysis

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Urban Population

5.1.2 Escalating Migrants

5.1.3 Rising Female Labor Force

5.1.4 Rising E-Commerce Penetration

5.1.5 Rising Per Capita Spending

5.1.6 Middle-class Population

5.1.7 Increasing Hygiene Awareness

5.1.8 Nuclear Family

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Escalating Advertising Campaigns

5.2.2 Product Innovation

5.2.3 Sustainable and Natural Products

5.2.4 Premium Household Care Products

5.2.5 Artificial Intelligence

5.2.6 Stringent Regulations

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Easy Existence of Counterfeit Products

5.3.2 High Competition

6. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7vmwz1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets