Global Household Cleaners Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Household Cleaners market worldwide is projected to grow by US$9.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4%. Surface Cleaners, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$12.8 Billion by the year 2025, Surface Cleaners will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$343.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$276.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Surface Cleaners will reach a market size of US$602.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Bombril SA; Colgate-Palmolive Company; Kao Corporation; McBride PLC; Procter & Gamble Company, The; Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC; Unilever PLC







IV. COMPETITION



BOMBRIL SA

COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY

KAO CORPORATION

MCBRIDE PLC

PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY, THE

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC

UNILEVER PLC



V. CURATED RESEARCH

