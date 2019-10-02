Global Household Cleaning Products Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Household Cleaning Products market worldwide is projected to grow by US$20.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.8%. Surface Cleaners, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$40.7 Billion by the year 2025, Surface Cleaners will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$709.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$583.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Surface Cleaners will reach a market size of US$2.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Colgate-Palmolive Company; Henkel AG & Co. KGaA; Procter & Gamble Company, The; Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC; S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc.; The Clorox Company; Unilever PLC







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Household Cleaning Products Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Household Cleaning Products Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Household Cleaning Products Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Household Cleaning Products Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Surface Cleaners (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Surface Cleaners (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Surface Cleaners (Product) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Dishwashing Products (Product) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Dishwashing Products (Product) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Dishwashing Products (Product) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Toilet Cleaners (Product) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Toilet Cleaners (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Toilet Cleaners (Product) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Other Products (Product) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Other Products (Product) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Other Products (Product) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Household Cleaning Products Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Table 16: United States Household Cleaning Products Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to

2025

Table 17: Household Cleaning Products Market in the United

States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 18: United States Household Cleaning Products Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Household Cleaning Products Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Canadian Household Cleaning Products Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 21: Household Cleaning Products Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Market for Household Cleaning Products:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 23: Household Cleaning Products Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2009-2017

Table 24: Japanese Household Cleaning Products Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Household Cleaning Products Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Household Cleaning Products Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 27: Chinese Household Cleaning Products Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Household Cleaning Products Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 28: European Household Cleaning Products Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Household Cleaning Products Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 30: European Household Cleaning Products Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: European Household Cleaning Products Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 32: Household Cleaning Products Market in Europe in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 33: European Household Cleaning Products Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 34: Household Cleaning Products Market in France by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 35: French Household Cleaning Products Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 36: French Household Cleaning Products Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 37: Household Cleaning Products Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: German Household Cleaning Products Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 39: German Household Cleaning Products Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 40: Italian Household Cleaning Products Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Household Cleaning Products Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 42: Italian Household Cleaning Products Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Household Cleaning

Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Household Cleaning Products Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: United Kingdom Household Cleaning Products Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Household Cleaning Products Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Spanish Household Cleaning Products Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 48: Household Cleaning Products Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Household Cleaning Products Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Household Cleaning Products Market in Russia by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 51: Russian Household Cleaning Products Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Household Cleaning Products Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 53: Household Cleaning Products Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: Rest of Europe Household Cleaning Products Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Household Cleaning Products Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 56: Household Cleaning Products Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Household Cleaning Products Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Household Cleaning Products Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Household Cleaning Products Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Household Cleaning Products Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Household Cleaning Products Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Australian Household Cleaning Products Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 63: Australian Household Cleaning Products Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 64: Indian Household Cleaning Products Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Indian Household Cleaning Products Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 66: Household Cleaning Products Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Household Cleaning Products Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: South Korean Household Cleaning Products Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 69: Household Cleaning Products Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Household Cleaning

Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Household Cleaning Products Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Household Cleaning Products

Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Household Cleaning Products Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 74: Household Cleaning Products Market in Latin America

in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: Latin American Household Cleaning Products Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 76: Latin American Household Cleaning Products Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 77: Household Cleaning Products Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 78: Latin American Household Cleaning Products Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Household Cleaning Products Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 80: Household Cleaning Products Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 81: Argentinean Household Cleaning Products Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 82: Household Cleaning Products Market in Brazil by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Brazilian Household Cleaning Products Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 84: Brazilian Household Cleaning Products Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 85: Household Cleaning Products Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Mexican Household Cleaning Products Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 87: Mexican Household Cleaning Products Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Household Cleaning Products

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product:

2018 to 2025

Table 89: Household Cleaning Products Market in Rest of Latin

America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Latin America Household Cleaning Products

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Household Cleaning Products Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 92: Household Cleaning Products Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 93: The Middle East Household Cleaning Products Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: The Middle East Household Cleaning Products Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: The Middle East Household Cleaning Products Historic

Market by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 96: Household Cleaning Products Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009,

2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Market for Household Cleaning Products:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Household Cleaning Products Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: Iranian Household Cleaning Products Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Household Cleaning Products Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 101: Household Cleaning Products Market in Israel in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Israeli Household Cleaning Products Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Household Cleaning Products Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 104: Household Cleaning Products Historic Market Analysis

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 105: Saudi Arabian Household Cleaning Products Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Household Cleaning Products Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: United Arab Emirates Household Cleaning Products

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 108: Household Cleaning Products Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Household Cleaning Products Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Rest of Middle East Household Cleaning Products

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 111: Rest of Middle East Household Cleaning Products

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 112: African Household Cleaning Products Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Household Cleaning Products Market in Africa by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 114: African Household Cleaning Products Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY

HENKEL AG & CO., KGAA

PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY, THE

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC

S.C. JOHNSON & SON, INC.

THE CLOROX COMPANY

UNILEVER PLC



V. CURATED RESEARCH

