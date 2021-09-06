Global Household Insecticide Market (2021 to 2026) - by Insect Type, Source and Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Household Insecticide Market Research Report by Insect Type, by Source, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Household Insecticide Market size was estimated at USD 8,375.29 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 8,946.48 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 7.15% to reach USD 12,681.08 Million by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Household Insecticide Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Household Insecticide Market, including Amplecta AB, Dabur India Limited, Earth Chemicals Co. Ltd., FMC Corporation, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Jyothy Laboratories Ltd, Liphatech Inc., Neogen Corporation, Nicols International SA, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., Sumitomo Chemicals, Tiger Consumer Brands Ltd., and Zhongshan Lanju Daily Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Household Insecticide Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Household Insecticide Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Household Insecticide Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Household Insecticide Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Household Insecticide Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Household Insecticide Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Household Insecticide Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increase in incidence of vector-borne diseases

5.1.1.2. Rise in government initiatives promoting the use of household insecticides

5.1.1.3. Advancements in insecticide release technology such as sprays, aerosols, and gels

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Adverse effects on human health on overexposure

5.1.2.2. Increase in resistance of vector to insecticides

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Consumer preference shift towards safer and environment-friendly household insecticides

5.1.3.2. Increasing focus on launching new products at reasonable prices

5.1.3.3. Greater opportunities in developing countries

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Stringent regulations by government

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Household Insecticide Market, by Insect Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Ants

6.3. Cockroaches

6.4. Flies & Moths

6.5. Mosquitoes

6.6. Rats & Rodents



7. Household Insecticide Market, by Form

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Liquid

7.3. Powdered Granule

7.4. Sprays



8. Household Insecticide Market, by Source

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Natural

8.3. Synthetic



9. Americas Household Insecticide Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Household Insecticide Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Household Insecticide Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. Amplecta AB

13.2. Dabur India Limited

13.3. Earth Chemicals Co. Ltd.

13.4. FMC Corporation

13.5. Godrej Consumer Products Limited

13.6. Jyothy Laboratories Ltd

13.7. Liphatech Inc.

13.8. Neogen Corporation

13.9. Nicols International SA

13.10. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

13.11. S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

13.12. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

13.13. Sumitomo Chemicals

13.14. Tiger Consumer Brands Ltd.

13.15. Zhongshan Lanju Daily Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd



14. Appendix

