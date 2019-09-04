Global Household Robots Market Report 2019

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Household Robots Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Household Robots Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include focus on improving endurance capability of robots, household robots are affordable and available globally, and applications for service robots for elderly assistance.

Based on Offering, the market is categorized into services and products.

Depending on Type, the market is segregated into entertainment and leisure, and domestic.

Based on Application, the market is divided into commercial, companionship, elderly assistance and handicap systems, individual, lawn mowing, pool cleaning, robot toys and hobby systems, vacuuming, and other applications.

This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

9 Leading Companies

9.1 Alfred Karcher

9.2 Blue Frog Robotics

9.3 Bobsweep

9.4 BSH Hausgerte

9.5 Deere & Company

9.6 Dyson

9.7 Ecovacs Robotics

9.8 Hayward Industries

9.9 Husqvarna Group

9.10 ILIFE Innovations

9.11 iRobot

9.12 Lego Group

9.13 LG

9.14 Maytronics

9.15 Miele

9.16 Monoprice

9.17 Neato Robotics

9.18 Robomow

9.19 Samsung

9.20 TEMI



