Global HPLC Systems and Accessories Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2024: Increasing Focus on Life Science Research - Opportunity for HPLC Systems Market
Jun 19, 2019, 17:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "HPLC Systems and Accessories: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for HPLC Systems and Accessories in US$ by the following Product Segments:
- HPLC Pumps
- HPLC Sample Injectors
- HPLC Columns
- HPLC Detectors
- Fraction Collectors
- Accessories
The report profiles 58 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Agilent Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
- GE Healthcare Life Sciences (UK)
- Gilson, Inc. (USA)
- Hichrom Limited (UK)
- Hitachi High Technologies America, Inc. (USA)
- Imtakt (Japan)
- JASCO Corporation (Japan)
- Jasco, Inc. (USA)
- Knauer Scientific Instruments (Germany)
- Konik-Tech (Spain)
- Macherey-Nagel GmbH & Co KG (Germany)
- MZ-Analysentechnik (Germany)
- PerkinElmer Inc. (USA)
- Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)
- Merck KGaA (Germany)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)
- Waters Corporation (USA)
- W. R. Grace & Co. (USA)
- ZirChrom Separations, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. MARKET OVERVIEW
Liquid Chromatography: An Introduction
Global Chromatography Market by Leading Player (2017): Market Share for Agilent Technologies, Waters Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck, Shimadzu Scientific Industries, and Others
Liquid Chromatography Market to Deliver Robust Performance
Key Applications of Liquid Chromatography
Basic Research
Applied Testing
LC Market and Key Players
High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)
Global High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market by Industry (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales for Pharma & Biotech, Academia, CROs, Chemical, Agriculture, Clinical, Government, and Others
Market Outlook
Increasing Use of HPLC in Drug Development, Clinical Diagnosis, and Disease Modeling
Innovative HPLC Products Inject New Growth
New HPLC and Related Products Launched in 2017-2018
3. GROWTH DRIVERS AND MARKET TRENDS
Increasing Focus on Life Science Research - Opportunity for HPLC Systems Market
Booming Biotechnology Sector to Offer Impetus to HPLC systems Market
Mandatory Use of Chromatography Tests for Drug Approvals
Vendors Offer Innovative Solutions for Higher Productivity
Increasing Demand for Ultra-High Pressure Liquid Chromatography (UHPLC) Systems
Hyphenated Technologies: Order of the Day
MS Systems with UHPLC
Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry Market Gains Traction in Environmental Testing
Phenomenal Growth of Proteomics Market to Propel Demand for HPLC Systems
Rising Investment in Proteomics Research
New Technological Advancements
Personalized Medicine Market Driven by Constraints in Traditional Treatment Approach
Development Pipeline Reveals Promising Picture for Personalized Medicine
Automated Techniques for HPLC/UHPLC Method Development
ChromSwordAuto for Automated HPLC Method Development
Advanced Column Technologies to Drive Growth
HPLC Column Technology in Line with Pharma Industry Trends
Smaller Particle Sizes Add New Dimension to Column Size
HILIC Systems Gain Popularity
Superficially Porous Particles (SPPs) Compete with UHPLC Systems
Food Safety Testing - Growth Opportunity
System Automation Drives Growth
Software Improvements Gain Significance
Combinatorial Chemistry and Proteomics - Favorable Markets for HPLC
Advent of Micro and Capillary HPLC Technology
Chiral Chromatography Increases in Popularity
Shortage of Skilled Professionals Impedes Market Growth
4. COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
Waters Continues to Enjoy Distinctive Place in HPLC Market
Agilent Commands Chromatography Arena, Trails Waters in LC Segment
Thermo Fisher Continues Portfolio Expansion
Shimadzu Strengthens Position in LC Segment
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Chromatography
High Performance Liquid Chromatography
History of HPLC
HPLC Components
Pumps
Functions and Use
Types of HPLC Pumps
Reciprocating Piston Pumps
Syringe Type Pumps
Constant Pressure Pumps
Stationary Phase
Liquid-Solid
Liquid-Liquid
Sample Injectors
Columns
Types of Columns
Guard Columns
Derivatizing Columns
Capillary Columns
Fast Columns
Preparatory Columns
Detectors
Photodiode Array Detectors
Refractive Index Detectors
Ultra-Violet Detectors
Fluorescent Detectors
Radiochemical Detectors
Electrochemical Detectors
Mass Spectroscopy (MS) Detectors
Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Detectors
Light-Scattering (LS) Detectors
Near Infrared Detectors
Fraction Collector
Accessories
HPLC Process
Sample Preparation
Feed Injection
Separation
Elution
Detection
Quantification
Purification
Preparative HPLC
Problems in HPLC Separation
HPLC of Proteins, Peptides and Polynucleotides
Peptides
Biologically Active Proteins
Membrane Proteins
Oligonucleotides
Transfer Ribonucleic Acids (tRNA)
Deoxyribonucleic Acids (DNA)
Chromatography Techniques
Non-Pressured Liquid-Solid Absorption Chromatography
Liquid-Liquid Partition Chromatography
Thin Layer Chromatography
Gas-Solid/Gas-Liquid Chromatography
High Performance Liquid Chromatography
Normal/Reversed Bonded-Phase Chromatography
Ion Exchange Chromatography
Size Exclusion or Gel Filtration Chromatography
Affinity Chromatography
Ion Chromatography
Phase Descriptions of Chromatography Systems
Applications of HPLC
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Proteomics
Universities & Government
Security
Chemical & Environmental
Food & Beverage
Specialized Applications
Hydrocarbon Processing Industries (HPI)
Determination of BAS in Animal Tissue Products
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Focus on Select Global Players
6.2 Product Innovations/Introductions
Analytik Jena Unveils HPLC Module for its PlasmaQuant MS mass spectrometer series
Showa Denko Sells New Types of Shodex
Advion Releases UHPLC and HPLC Systems
6.3 Recent Industry Activity
OSAKA SODA Acquires Chromatography Business of Shiseido
Teledyne Acquires Scientific Systems
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 58 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 65)
- The United States (36)
- Japan (7)
- Europe (18)
- France (2)
- Germany (7)
- The United Kingdom (6)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (2)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)
