Global HPV Testing and PAP Test Market to Reach $5.37 Billion with a CAGR of 6.26%

The global HPV testing and PAP test market reached a value of US$ 3.73 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 5.37 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.26% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Human papillomavirus (HPV) is a sexually transmitted infection (STI) that causes cancer of the cervix, oropharynx, penis, and vulva. It can be detected with the support of various tests and procedures, such as HPV and Papanicolaou (PAP) test.

These assessments comprise microscopic observation of specimens and cervical, head and neck cancer screening. Amongst these, HPV tests are deployed for assessing the presence of human papillomavirus that precede the development of genital warts, whereas PAP tests are used for determining changes in the cell and the presence of abnormal cells in cervices.



HPV Testing and PAP Test Market Trends:

The increasing prevalence of cervical cancer, especially amongst the adult demographics. due to presence of papillomavirus is facilitating the need for novel, technologically advanced, and cost-effective HPV and PAP screening, which is one of the major factors primarily driving the market growth.

In line with this, the introduction of machine-assisted, plasma- and cell-free deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) screenings to detect and monitor the treatment response of HPV-infected cancers at the early phase is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

This is further supported by the continuous clinical trials, developments, and product launches by key players, such as the easy-to-use home HPV screening test, on account of the sudden outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, is providing them with a competitive edge in the market. Other factors, such as the rapid expansion in the healthcare sector and the numerous favorable initiatives undertaken by the government bodies and the non-governmental organizations (NGOs) for sensitizing people regarding the causes of cervical cancer and the benefits of having HPV and PAP tests are creating a positive outlook for the market.



Key Market Segmentation



Breakup by Test Type:

HPV Test

Pap Test

Co-testing

Breakup by Product:

Instruments

Consumables

Services

Breakup by Application:

Cervical Cancer Screening

Vaginal Cancer Screening

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Laboratories

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

