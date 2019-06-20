DUBLIN, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "HR Analytics Market by Component, Application Area (Workforce Management, Recruitment, and Employee Development), Organization Size, Deployment Type, Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing, and IT and Telecom), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global HR Analytics Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 1.9 Billion in 2019 to USD 3.6 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 13.7% During the Forecast Period.

The growing demand to improve retention and need to hire skilled talent with the help of advanced technologies to drive the overall growth of the HR analytics market

The HR analytics market is driven by various factors, such as easy employee on-boarding, better employee engagement, and enhanced workforce efficiency. However, the cultural barrier to adopt advanced solutions over traditional systems can hinder the growth of the market.

The workforce management segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The diverse nature of the business, coupled with remote working employees, has resulted in the generation of huge enterprise data. Modern workforce tools, such as HR analytics, can leverage the benefits of the enterprise data to improve workforce management. HR analytics helps in predicting employee and project needs during the planning phase. This helps organizations save and allocate resources according to project requirements.

The integration and implementation segment to hold the highest market share during the forecast period

Integration and implementation services provide ease to organizations in terms of deploying HR analytics. The services ensure that applications would be integrated effortlessly with their internal and external systems, and get the most out of investments made on IT infrastructure. System integrators help enterprises understand the operational functionalities of their existing systems and establish reliable connectivity between applications for revenue growth.

The consumer goods and retail vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



With time, many retail organizations have deployed a mix of technologies, computer systems, and disparate applications to cater to the growing demands of customers. Customer experience proves to be a very vital differentiating factor among a wide array of online shopping options. To improve performance and achieve higher profits, it is important to have skilled employees and offer best-in-class offerings through touch points, such as stores, and web or mobile applications. Hence, retailers across the globe are formulating data-driven strategies for targeting more customer with a better convergence rate. HR analytics helps retailers in training their employees in offering a better experience to customers.

The Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period



The SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR in the HR analytics market during the forecast period. More than larger enterprises, the SMEs face a greater resource crunch and require better methods to solve the complexities for cost optimization on their assets and requirements. Therefore, these days, the SMEs are majorly focusing on utilizing the HR analytics solution to work globally and manage multiple workers.

Asia Pacific (APAC) to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period



APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid digital transformation in the region has increased the need for HR analytics solution and services. HR analytics enables organizations to fine-tune HR processes so that they can perfectly align employees' performance with their vision and goals. Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), India, and China have emerged as the undisputed leaders in the HR analytics market. North America is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

11 HR Analytics Market By Region



