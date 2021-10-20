Global HR Consulting Services Sourcing and Procurement Report with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Supplier Evaluation and Price Trends | SpendEdge

HR Consulting Services Market Analysis

Analysis of the cost and volume drivers and supply market forecasts in various regions are offered in this HR Consulting Services research report. This market intelligence report also analyzes the top supply markets, market opportunities, challenges and the critical cost drivers that can aid buyers and suppliers devise a cost-effective category management strategy.

The report provides insights on the following information:

Regional spend dynamism and factors impacting costs

The total cost of ownership and cost-saving opportunities

Supply chain margins and pricing models

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Market favorability index for suppliers

Supplier and buyer KPIs

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2020 Forecast period 2020 - 2024 Forecast units USD Billion Geographies covered North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC Leading HR Consulting Services suppliers KPMG International Cooperative, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., and Ernst & Young Global Ltd Top Pricing Models Fixed Fee, Hourly Consulting, Retailer Based Pricing

Wireline Logging Services - Forecast and Analysis : The HR Consulting Services will grow at a CAGR of 5.50% during 2021-2025 . Prices will increase by 3%-5% during the forecast period and suppliers will have moderate bargaining power in this market.





The HR Consulting Services will grow at a . Prices will during the forecast period and suppliers will have moderate bargaining power in this market. Asset Recovery Services Category Sourcing and Procurement Report : This report evaluates suppliers based on cost and pricing, past engagements, productivity, and geographical presence .





This report evaluates suppliers based on . Data Feed Management- Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: The report provides a complete drill-down on global data feed management services spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for North America , South America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and APAC.

Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?

What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

