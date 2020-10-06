Global HR Research, a Premier Background Screening Provider, Welcomes Warren Taylor as Senior VP of Operations

FORT MYERS, Fla., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global HR Research (GHRR) welcomes Warren Taylor Jr. as Senior VP of Operations. Taylor, a strategic executive management addition, was recruited to lead the aggressive growth of GHRR's operational infrastructure to ensure that services are delivered seamlessly and with the highest regard for turnaround times and accuracy. Most recently, Taylor spent more than 10 years with HireRight, a GHRR background check competitor, integrating its acquired platforms and implementing change management strategies to reduce supplier expenses and improve customer service, market performance, operational efficiencies, metrics-based fulfillment, and capital asset allocation. Brandon Phillips, president and CEO of Global HR Research, said that "Warren will be leveraging all these skill sets, along with his dynamic leadership abilities, to establish an even higher benchmark for GHRR's operational excellence. His addition is yet another strategic priority designed to support our short- and long-term expansion plans." Before joining HireRight, Taylor managed successful product development and marketing teams for LexisNexis Risk Solutions (formerly known as ChoicePoint) Information Group for over 10 years.

Taylor's 25 years of domestic and international experience play a critical role in ensuring that customers will never have to worry about whether GHRR will continue to provide best-in-class service. Taylor earned a BS degree from Southern Utah University and Pragmatic marketing certification to support strategic product development.

About Global HR Research

Founded in 2006, Global HR Research (GHRR) is the home of Clairiti background screening technology, which offers advanced features and functionality and data and business analytics to deliver better screening programs to thousands of customers and their candidates. GHRR serves a wide range of clients, from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies. GHRR has been recognized for the past decade in HRO Today magazine's "Baker's Dozen" list of top national background screening providers and by Workforce magazine's "Hot List" of top background screening providers seven times. GHRR is accredited by the Professional Background Screening Association and recognized by the Background Screening Credentialing Council. You can learn more about the company at ghrr.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

J Christine Feeley

Vice President of Marketing

[email protected]

239.274.0048 x21222

SOURCE Global HR Research