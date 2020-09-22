Global HR Research® Launches COVID-19 Testing Services to Help Companies and Employees Safely Return to Work with More Control, Consistency, and Simplicity

FORT MYERS, Fla., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global HR Research (GHRR) is offering two in-demand COVID-19 testing services to help organizations and their employees safely and efficiently return to work. Provided in collaboration with one of GHRR's most trusted partners, Concentra®, these new services will allow employers to easily order active infection (PCR—nasal swab) and/or antibodies (serology—blood draw) tests for employees and candidates with the click of a button. Individuals and employers can receive results in as little as five days for PCR tests and three days for serology tests, depending on processing volume. The release of these services has been timed to support GHRR's customers' return-to-work-safely plans. There is no limit on the number of tests that can be requested and they will be available as long as there is demand for them, so companies will have these important safety tools available throughout the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Brandon Phillips, founder, president, and CEO, explained the importance of this testing launch. "Global HR has spent the past five months providing our customers and other companies with critical COVID-19 hiring and screening information through webinars, white papers, and a federal, state, and local restrictions tracker that's updated weekly—information that any organization needs to return to work safely. The COVID-19 tests became a critical extension of this focused effort at the height of the pandemic." Phillips added, "All companies are operating in an unfamiliar environment. We made a commitment to leverage our most experienced talent and partnered resources to give our customers the support they need to navigate their unique hiring and screening needs as safely, expediently, and accurately as possible."

Along with Concentra, one of the most knowledgeable and experienced networks of physicians and labs in the United States, GHRR is able to provide employers with greater control, consistency, and accuracy to support the COVID testing process. Concentra, a division of Select Medical, is a national healthcare company with a specific focus on improving the health of America's workforce. It has more than 500 medical centers, so testing access is convenient for 90% of the population. Concentra offers the advantage of on-site labs: clinically controlled testing and processing environments that follow the latest FDA and CDC guidelines. This reduces processing time, increases accuracy, and minimizes the risk of contamination as compared to other options, such as at-home tests.

Together, Global HR and Concentra are delivering the two new streamlined, professional testing services to help organizations better protect their workforce, paving the way to safer, higher productivity as they continue to navigate COVID-19.

Founded in 2005, GHRR is the home of Clairiti background screening technology, which, with advanced features, functionality, and data and business analytics, delivers better screening programs to thousands of customers and their candidates. GHRR serves a wide range of clients, from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies. GHRR has been recognized for the past decade in HRO Today magazine's "Baker's Dozen" list of top national background screening providers and seven times by Workforce magazine's "Hot List" of top background screening providers. GHRR is accredited by the Professional Background Screening Association and recognized by the Background Screening Credentialing Council. You can learn more about the company at ghrr.com.

