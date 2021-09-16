Global HR Research Partners with RedZone Group Purchasing

FORT MYERS, Fla., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global HR Research (GHRR), a leading employment-screening provider, has entered into an exclusive partnership agreement with RedZone Group Purchasing (RedZone). The agreement was facilitated by Ceridian, a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, as a strategic alliance to foster a streamlined, technologically advanced hiring solution. The agreement with RedZone will give its members access to the country's most advanced screening services, which are supported by GHRR's industry-leading screening technology, Clairiti. This unique relationship also provides Redzone's professional sports franchises and sports & entertainment venue members with national contract pricing discounts—not otherwise available in the retail market—across their entire hiring process.

"When Ceridian presented the RedZone opportunity, we were excited to join an organization with such a vast portfolio of vendors, including Grainger, Home Depot Pro, and Cintas," said Brandon Phillips, Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of GHRR. "This partnership will provide RedZone members unique access to our expansive team of experienced employment screening professionals to help them navigate the increasingly complex and regulated professional sports and entertainment industry. Our better data intelligence, better teams, and better technology create a perfect fit for RedZone members."

Peter Secord, President of RedZone, also expressed avid support. "Because each one of our approved vendors has earned the trust of many of the country's most recognized sports franchises and entertainment venues, the strategic alignment offers significant advantages to RedZone members, and that means we're able to help drive incremental savings, which is at the core of our value proposition."

The professional sports and entertainment industry must navigate complex compliance requirements throughout the candidate and employee life cycle. GHRR's in-house compliance team constantly monitors the ever-changing legislative landscape and provides clients and partners with educational content, including white papers, webinars, and case studies, aimed at helping organizations mitigate risks at every turn. Providing additional context, Mr. Secord added, "The professional sports and entertainment industry must be constantly aware of compliance, from financial protocols to workplace regulations. By partnering with GHRR, our members can be confident that one of the most critical tasks they depend on, hiring their employees and contractors, is in the hands of one of the most trusted and capable screening providers out there."

About Global HR Research

Better by every measure.

Global HR Research (GHRR.com) has earned the trust of Fortune's Top 50, Forbes's Largest Private Companies, and Inc.'s Top 5000 companies across the United States by leveraging its proprietary employment screening platform, Clairiti, and a team of expert consultants. That trust has been consistently recognized and awarded for over a decade by the industry's most influential associations and news publications, including HRO Today magazine's "Bakers Dozen" list of top national background screening providers and Workforce magazine's "Hot List" of top background screening providers for the past nine years – is accredited by the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA) as recognized by the Background Screening Credentialing Council (BSCC), and SHRM as an accredited educational resource . Our advanced proprietary platform provides our customers with a set of employment screening, compliance, and risk management solutions, and a comprehensive set of tools that help them make better hiring decisions faster. These distinctions have consistently made GHRR a better alternative for their customers providing better data intelligence, better technology, better teams.

About RedZone Group Purchasing

RedZone Group Purchasing offers owners and managers of arenas, stadiums, convention centers, performing arts centers and professional sports franchises access to a nationwide group purchasing program. The purchasing program brings buying power to all members though procurement agreements focused on MRO, Capital Equipment, Building Materials, IT, Food & Beverage, Office Supplies, Equipment Rentals and now GHRR is added to that mix.

GHRR blog | Twitter | Linkedin | Facebook

Media Contact:

J Christine Feeley

Vice President of Marketing

[email protected]

239.274.0048 x21222

SOURCE Global HR Research