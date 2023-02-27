Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Report 2022: Integration of AI and Machine Learning Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Outlook 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global human capital management market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 10.53% over the forecast period i.e. 2022-2031. The market generated a revenue of around USD 22,000 Million at the end of 2021 and is likely to produce revenue worth of nearly USD 58,000 Million by the end of 2031.

The market growth of global human capital management is attributed to integration of AI and ML into HCM software to save time on manual activities and make quicker and wiser decision.

Further, rising number of startups creates more hiring which drives companies to install HCM software for management of employees. In addition, rising need to manage all the scattered employee networks created more opportunity for adapting cloud based HCM software.



The global human capital management market is segmented by functionality and by end user. On the basis of functionality market is further fragmented into core HR, talent acquisition, performance management, succession planning, reward & recognition, advance analytics, compliance and others. The core HR segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.23% over the forecast period and expected to garner a revenue worth of approximately USD 26,000 million by the end of 2031. The segment garnered a revenue of nearly USD 10,000 million in 2021.



On the basis of region, the global human capital management market is segmented into five regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Among all, the market in North America is expected to gain highest revenue of around USD 26,000 by the end of 2031 and growth at a CAGR of 9.57% over the forecast period. The market in North America collected a revenue of nearly USD 11,000 million in the year 2021.



Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global millimeter wave technology market that are included in our report are Infor Inc., UKG Ascentis, Ultimate Software, International Business Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Workday, Inc., Kronos Incorporated, EmployWise, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., and others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Definition

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Product Overview



2. Assumptions and Acronyms



3. Research Methodology

3.1. Research Process

3.2. Primary Research

3.2.1. Software/Service Providers

3.2.2. End Users

3.3. Secondary Research

3.4. Market Size Estimation



4. Executive Summary- Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Market



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Drivers

5.2. Challenges

5.3. Opportunity

5.4. Trends



6. Competitive Positioning



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Market Share Analysis 2021

7.2. Competitive Benchmarking

7.2.1. Infor Inc.

7.2.2. UKG Inc. (Ascentis Corporation)

7.2.3. UKG Inc. (Ultimate Software)

7.2.4. IBM

7.2.5. Oracle Corporation

7.2.6. Microsoft Corporation

7.2.7. Workday, Inc.

7.2.8. UKG Inc. (Kronos Incorporated)

7.2.9. EmployWise

7.2.10. Cornerstone



8. Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Market, 2021-2031

8.1. Market Overview

8.2. Market by Value (USD Million)



9. Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Market - Segmentation Analysis, 2021-2031

9.1. By Functionality

9.2. By End User Industry

9.3. By Region



10. North America Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Outlook



11. Europe Human Capital Management (HCM) Market



12. Asia-Pacific Human Capital Management (HCM) Market



13. Latin America Human Capital Management (HCM) Market



14. Middle East & Africa Human Capital Management (HCM) Market



Companies Mentioned

Infor Inc.

UKG Ascentis

Ultimate Software

International Business Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Workday Inc.

Kronos Incorporated

EmployWise

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8vi19a-human?w=5

