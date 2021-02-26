Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market Research 2020-2024|Industry Planning Structure |Technavio

The report on the human capital management (HCM) solutions market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the demand for automated recruitment processes.

The human capital management (HCM) solutions market analysis includes the application and geography. This study identifies the emergence of cloud-computing services as one of the prime reasons driving human capital management (HCM) solutions market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The human capital management (HCM) solutions market covers the following areas:

Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market Sizing

Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market Forecast

Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned.

Automatic Data Processing Inc.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Infor

Kronos Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Ramco Systems Ltd.

SAP SE

Talentia Software Group

The Ultimate Software Group Inc.

Workday Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market Characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Core HR - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Talent - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Workforce - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Automatic Data Processing Inc.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Infor

Kronos Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Ramco Systems Ltd.

SAP SE

Talentia Software Group

The Ultimate Software Group Inc.

Workday Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

