Global Human Identification Market Report 2022: Massive Scope for Adoption of NGS and Capillary Electrophoresis Based Forensic Products in Emerging Nations Presents Opportunities

Global Human identification Market Industry Overview

The global human identification market is projected to reach $6,435.6 million by 2032 from $1,385.8 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.77% during the forecast period 2022-2032. The growth in the global human identification market is expected to be driven by the increasing adoption of NGS in various research fields, high adoption of forensic applications, and technological advancements in the field of molecular techniques and diagnostics tests.

Market Lifecycle Stage

Human identification is widely used in forensics, paternity testing, disaster victim identification, and anthropology, among other applications, with DNA analysis/profiling being a key tool in this sector. Due to increasing demands on time and resources, human identification and forensics labs are under constant pressure to increase the efficiency of their workflows without sacrificing quality. Examining the variety of biological indicators that are available to investigators illustrates the basic principles of each process in criminal investigation and paternity identification.

While DNA and fingerprints are clearly the favored methods of identification, they require a prior record and verifiable baseline for comparison. Further remarkable advancements in the field of genomics, proteomics, molecular biology, data analytics, and technical engineering have paved the way for the development of advanced NGS-based technologies, such as SNP and STR sequencing.

The impressive research on molecular technologies and biomarkers using NGS has unlocked pathways for the development of various momentous procedures such as mtDNA sequencing. The growing demand for non-invasive diagnostic procedures enabling genetic profiling has further enhanced the requirement for NGS technologies.

Impact

Increasing demand for human identification products/technologies is anticipated to support the growth of the global human identification market during the forecast period 2022-2032.

The market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate due to opportunities such as the high adoption of forensic applications in the field of computational biology and technological advancements in the field of molecular techniques and diagnostics tests.

Market Segmentation

by Offering

Product

Service

by Technology

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Capillary Electrophoresis

Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification (Magnetic Bead Technology)

Rapid DNA Analysis

Other Technologies

by Application

Forensic Application

Paternity Identification

Other Applications

by End User

Forensic Laboratories and Law Enforcement Agencies

Academic and Research Institutions

Hospitals and Healthcare Providers

Recent Developments in the Global Human identification Market

Partnership: In 2021, QIAGEN partnered with Verogen, Inc. to provide superior tools and comprehensive support for forensic biometric identification workflows in the laboratories.

Product Launch: In 2021, QIAGEN launched the EZ2 Connect Instrument Line that will speed the benefits of biomedical research, forensics, and clinical diagnostics.

Product Launch: In 2022, Promega Corporation launched Spectrum CE System for performing human identification in criminal casework and database cases in forensic laboratories.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Human Identification Products/Technologies

High Adoption of Forensic Applications in the Field of Computational Biology

Technological Advancements in Molecular Techniques and Forensic Tests

Challenges:

Lack of Forensic Testing Infrastructure

High Capital Requirement Hampering the Expansion of Global Reach

Opportunities

Massive Scope for Adoption of NGS and Capillary Electrophoresis Based Forensic Products in Emerging Nations

Increased Research Funding for Executing Research and Development Exercise

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market

2 Market Scope

3 Research Methodology

4 Market Overview

5 Industry Insights

6 Market Dynamics

7 Competitive Insights

8 Global Human Identification Market, by Offering, $Million, 2021-2032

9 Global Human Identification Market, by Technology, $Million, 2021-2032

10 Global Human Identification Market, by Application, $Million, 2021-2032

11 Global Human Identification Market, by End User, $Million, 2021-2032

12 Global Human Identification Market, By Region, $Million, 2021-2032

13 Market - Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

Abbott.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Promega Corporation

Illumina, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

PerkinElmer Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Verogen, Inc.

NMS Labs

AUTOGEN INC.

GENETEK BIOPHARMA GmbH

SecuriGene Technologies Inc.

