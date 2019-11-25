Global Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market by Component, Configuration, Technology Type, End-use Industry & Region - Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Human Machine Interface Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global human machine interface market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2019-2024.

The rising trend of digitalization, along with the introduction of HTML5 and Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT), are the key factors driving the growth of the market. HTML5 and IIOT enable end users to conveniently use new software programs and allow optimal monitoring of machinery and equipment across industries.

Also, enterprises are increasingly focusing on generating customizable and useful interfaces to create more lucrative opportunities in the market. Additionally, there is an increasing preference for multi-touch screens and gadgets for augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), which is also driving the market further.

Moreover, benefits such as the reduction in operating costs by substituting indicator lights, push buttons, selectors and replacing them with minimalistic tools and control features have increased the adoption of HMI systems across the globe.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global human machine interface market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global human machine interface industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the configuration type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global human machine interface industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global human machine interface industry?

What is the structure of the global human machine interface industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global human machine interface industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Human Machine Interface Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Component

5.4 Market Breakup by Configuration

5.5 Market Breakup by Technology Type

5.6 Market Breakup by End-use Industry

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Hardware

6.2 Software

6.3 Services



7 Market Breakup by Configuration

7.1 Embedded

7.2 Standalone



8 Market Breakup by Technology Type

8.1 Motion HMI

8.2 Bionic HMI

8.3 Tactile HMI

8.4 Optical HMI

8.5 Acoustic HMI



9 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

9.1 Packaging

9.2 Food and Beverage

9.3 Automotive

9.4 Pharmaceuticals

9.5 Utilities

9.6 Metals and Mining

9.7 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.5 Latin America



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 ABB

14.3.2 Mitsubishi Electric

14.3.3 Honeywell International Inc.

14.3.4 Rockwell Automation

14.3.5 Schneider Electric

14.3.6 Siemens AG

14.3.7 General Electric

14.3.8 Robert Bosch GmbH

14.3.9 Kontron AG

14.3.10 Yokogawa Electric

14.3.11 Advantech Co. Ltd.

14.3.12 Texas Instruments

14.3.13 Eaton Corporation



