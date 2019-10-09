Global Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 9.7%. Display Terminals, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 10.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.7 Billion by the year 2025, Display Terminals will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$170 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$176.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Display Terminals will reach a market size of US$277.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$644.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, ABB Ltd.; Advantech Co., Ltd.; American Industrial Systems, Inc.; Beijer Electronics, Inc.; Eaton Corporation PLC; Emerson Electric Company; General Electric Company; Honeywell Process Solutions; Omron Corporation; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; Siemens AG; Yokogawa Electric Corporation







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



ABB LTD

ADVANTECH

AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL SYSTEMS, INC.

BEIJER ELECTRONICS, INC.

EATON CORPORATION PLC

EMERSON ELECTRIC COMPANY

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

HONEYWELL PROCESS SOLUTIONS

OMRON CORPORATION

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.

SIEMENS AG

YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

