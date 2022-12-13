Global Human Microbiome Market Size Value Projected to Reach USD 1,276.3 Million By 2030, Likely Grow at 31.06% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages published, titled "Human Microbiome Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Probiotics, Prebiotics, Medical Foods, Supplements, and Others); By Application; By Disease, By Type; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030". It is published in Polaris Market Research under the Healthcare Research Category.

According to research insights, the global human microbiome market size was valued at USD 113.45 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,276.3 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 31.06% during the forecast period.

What is Human Microbiome? What is Expected Size of Human Microbiome Market?

Overview

Human microbiome is a collective array of microorganisms that reside on and in humans. Basically, these microbial genomes, such as bacteria, archaea, viruses, and eukaryotes contribute to the broader genetic portrait or enhancement or impairment of metabolic and immune functions. These small size microbiomes make up only about 1 to 3 percent of our body mass and are not harmful to us. In fact, they are necessary for maintaining health.

Also, the bacteria in our microbiome help improve the immune system, protect against disease-causing bacteria, digest our food, and produce vitamins such as B and Vitamin K. The rising focus on developing human microbiome treatment is propelling the human microbiome market demand. The growing number of technological advancements is anticipated to boost market expansion.

Request Sample Copy of "Human Microbiome Market" Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/human-microbiome-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, Table of Contents, Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis and our research methodology.)

Highlights of The Report

All-inclusive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the market.

An in-depth assessment of the geographic and business segments of the market.

Market segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and region.

It offers a forward-looking perspective on the developing elements driving or controlling the business area's development.

The recent research and development projects performed by each key player.

A thorough analysis of the market's value chain and assess the effect of Porter's five forces.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Rebiotix

Metabiomics Corporate

Yakult Honsha

Osel Inc.

Vedanta Biosciences Inc.

Synthetic Biologics

DuPont

For Additional Information on Market Players and Detail List, Download a Report PDF Brochure

Growth Driving Factors

Increasing R&D funding to flourish the market growth

Then, an increasing number of collaborations between market participants is expected to create growth opportunities in the market. Growing funding for research and development into microbiome-based therapies across the world is driving industry growth. For instance, in 2020, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) funded USD 7.4 million to Vedanta Biosciences (US). Also, the increased prevalence of respiratory diseases worldwide is another key factor bolstering the growth of the human microbiome market.

Moreover, the rising need for increasing immunity development is supporting market growth. Growing expansion of the healthcare industry due to the presence of public and private players, especially in developing countries, is likely to augment the human microbiome market size. In addition, an increase in investment in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries coupled with rising personal disposable income levels is anticipated to propel industry growth.

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/checkouts/18141

Recent Developments

In 2021, PhenoBiome announced the availability of a human microbiome assay through the Genetic Direction to perform the assays in its CLIA & CAP-certified laboratory.

Segmental Analysis

Infectious disease is projected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period

By disease human microbiome market segmentation, infectious disease is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate over the predicted period owing to the rising awareness of the negative effects of antibiotic use on natural flora has enlightened the requirement for therapy for infectious diseases by targeting bacteria. The surge in the prevalence of disorders caused by microbial dysbiosis and the rising number of clinical research for the development of target-specific microbiome-based therapeutics are the factors accelerating segment growth.

Therapeutics segment accounts for the highest market share

On the application basis, the therapeutics category holds the major human microbiome market share due to the surge in investments in research and development for microbiome-based medicines globally. Also, rising technological developments increased clinical studies for the development of treatments, and an increased number of collaborations between major market participants and research institutes are supporting the market development.

For Any Other Research Related Queries, Speak to Our Research Analyst @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/human-microbiome-market/speak-to-analyst

Human Microbiome Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 1,276.3 Million Market size value in 2022 USD 146.60 Million Expected CAGR Growth 31.06% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players Enterome, MicroBiome Therapeutics, LLC, Rebiotix Inc., Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., Osel Inc., Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., Metabiomics Corporate, Synthetic Biologics, Inc., DuPont. Segments Covered By Application, By Type, By Disease, By Product, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

The human microbiome market demand in North America is projected to register significant growth

In terms of regions, North America is expected to dominate the market owing to the availability of healthcare facilities and rising investments by leading firms in extending sophisticated gadgets. The market demand is growing in the region due to the rising drug development processes along with a growing number of R&D activities in this area.

Furthermore, factors such as the growing prevalence of lifestyle illnesses, rising technological developments in the human microbiome and next-generation sequencing, and a major focus on human microbiome therapeutics are anticipated to fuel the regional market demand. Many companies are developing microbiome medicines. For instance, Rebiotix Inc. has produced the Microbiota Restoration Therapy (MRT) medication platform, which can help to treat disease by transferring healthy, living, human-derived bacteria into a patient's digestive tract.

Browse the Detail Report "Human Microbiome Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Probiotics, Prebiotics, Medical Foods, Supplements, and Others); By Application; By Disease, By Type; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/human-microbiome-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: [email protected]

Human Microbiome Market Report Highlights

North America will be the dominating region in the global market in 2021. The region's dominance is attributed to factors such as the presence of well-established players and advancements in the R&D toward gut microbiome.

will be the dominating region in the global market in 2021. The region's dominance is attributed to factors such as the presence of well-established players and advancements in the R&D toward gut microbiome. By application, the therapeutics segment dominated the global market owing to increased funding for R&D into microbiome-based therapies across developing nations such as India and developed nations such as the US.

and developed nations such as the US. By disease, infectious diseases account for the largest share owing to weak immune systems and less availability of nutritional diets across developing countries such as Africa , China , and India .

, , and . By Product, the probiotic segment is the largest and fastest-growing segment owing to growing awareness among consumers for healthy and natural foods. Furthermore, the pandemic had a favorable impact on sales in this segment.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the human microbiome market report based on type, application, disease, product, and region:

By Product Outlook

Probiotics

Prebiotics

Medical Foods

Supplements

Others

By Disease Outlook

Infectious

Endocrine

Metabolic

By Application Outlook

Therapeutics

Diagnostics

By Type Outlook

FMT

Peptide

Live Biotherapeutic Product

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia , South Korea )

( , , , , , ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

Browse More Related Reports:

Global DNA methylation market size & share was valued at USD 1,140.77 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3,840.53 million by 2030, to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.

in 2021 and is expected to reach by 2030, to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period. Global tooth regeneration market size & share was valued at USD 4,316.4 million in 2021 and is expected to USD 7,005.2 million by 2030, to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

in 2021 and is expected to by 2030, to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Global motion preservation devices market size & share was valued at USD 1.62 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.02 billion by 2030, to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

in 2021 and is expected to reach by 2030, to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. Global Hemato Oncology Testing Market size & share was estimated at USD 2,108.69 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7,647.57 million by 2030, to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period.

in 2021 and is expected to reach by 2030, to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period. Global metabolic testing market size & share was valued at USD 521.8 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 994.6 million by 2030, to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow US: LinkedIn | twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1316207/Polaris_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Polaris Market Research