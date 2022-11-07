Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market Size Will Reach to USD 1,003.07 Million By 2030, With 22.4% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

Nov 07, 2022, 09:30 ET
Polaris Market Research recently published research report on "Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (2'FL, 3'FL, 3'SL, 6'SL), By Application; By Distribution Channel; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030"
According to the research report, the global human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) market size & share was valued at USD 189.66 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,003.07 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period.
What is Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO)? How Big is Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market Size & Share?
- Overview
Human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) are compound indigestible sugars found in human milk. HMOs boost the development of the immune system and can block pathogen infections. It also enhances brain development and gut bacteria. These sugar are the third biggest substantial element in breast milk after lactose and lipids.
HMOs are a central area of new dietary supplement innovations and infant nutrition as it helps in improving the baby's immune system. In the case of adults, Human Milk Oligosaccharides supplements are found to be beneficial for increasing favorable bacteria in the gut. High demand for the HMOs' biosynthetic production due to benefits offered by them in infant formulas and other dietary products is driving the demand for Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) market.
Some of the Top Market Players Are:
- Abbott Laboratories
- BASF S.E.
- Biosynth Carbosynth
- Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
- Dextra Laboratories Ltd.
- Dupont Nutrition & Biosciences
- Elicityl S.A.
- Glycom A/S
- Glycosyn
- Inbiose NV
- Medolac Laboratories
- Neolacta Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd
- Nestle Health Science
- Royal DSM
- Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.
- ZuChem
Growth Driving Factors
- Rising demand for HMOs application in infant formula flourishes the market growth
The market is experiencing continuous development due to the rising number of R&D activities. The growing demand for oligosaccharides used in infant formula propels the Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) market size. A rising use of HMO in functional foods has led to an uptick in the market demand. Also, factors such as Growing worries among consumers about gut health and the increasing consumption of dietary supplements are anticipated to fuel the HMO market size.
Moreover, the demand for high-nutrition food for infants as well as adults is one of the factors boosting the market expansion. Lack of ability of mothers to lactate is expected to augment the Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) market industry growth. In addition, fluctuations in lifestyles and diets, increasing health consciousness among the population, and a rise in inclination toward functional foods are the factors bolstering the market evolution.
Recent Developments
- In June 2021, H&H Group, Australia, unveiled its first kids supplement that consists of Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs). The product is named as ProBOOST + Vit D under the brand name Biostime, and can be consumed by kids aged 12 months and above.
- Furthermore, In April 2020, Kyowa Hakko developed a new capability to produce human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) in Thailand, due to the rising worldwide demand for these health products in the future years.
Segmental Analysis
- The 2'FL HMO segment is likely to lead the market
On the basis of type segment, the 2'FL accounted for the greatest adoption in 2021. This growth can be attributed to the capability of 2'-fucosyllactose (2'FL) to target infectious diseases as well as prevent toxins from attaching to epithelial cells.
- Infant formula is predicted to hold the biggest market share
By applications, the infant formula segment witnessed the highest Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) market share in 2021 owing to the surging demand for HMOs in designing infant formulas. These HMO supplements prevent infection in infants. It also enhances their memory, protects them from prebiotic effects, and improves their gut health maintenance.
- The drug store or pharmacy is anticipated to dominate the market
Based on distribution channel, the drug store or pharmacy segment accounted for the major revenue share in 2021 and is anticipated to continue its growth in Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) market over the forecast period. The key factors contributing to the segment growth include a rising focus on extended store hours and drive-through locations by drug store operators.
Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market: Report Scope
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
Revenue forecast in 2030
|
USD 1,003.07 Million
|
Market size value in 2021
|
USD 189.66 Million
|
Expected CAGR Growth
|
22.4% from 2022 - 2030
|
Base Year
|
2021
|
Forecast Year
|
2022 - 2030
|
Top Market Players
|
Abbott Laboratories, BASF S.E., Biosynth Carbosynth, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Dextra Laboratories Ltd., Dupont Nutrition & Biosciences, Elicityl S.A., Glycom A/S, Glycosyn, Inbiose NV, Medolac Laboratories, Neolacta Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd, Nestle Health Science, Royal DSM, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., and ZuChem.
|
Segments Covered
|
By Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region
|
Customization Options
|
Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options
Geographic Overview
- Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the industry
Asia Pacific is projected to account for the significant revenue as countries in the region due to the high adoption of HMOs and huge preference for HMO derivative products in countries such as China, Japan, India, and others. Growing infant population in counties like China and India each year is driving the regional market growth. Also, rising demand for infant formula is expected to create market opportunities in Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) market.
Moreover, other factors, including disposable income, mortality rate, and health consciousness among consumers regarding health and hygiene, are supporting the industry's growth. In addition, growing cases of gut diseases, diabetes, and high blood pressure has led to an increase demand for functional food and beverages, which is further estimated to accelerate the Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) market sales in the Asia Pacific.
Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (2'FL, 3'FL, 3'SL, 6'SL), By Application; By Distribution Channel; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030
For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: [email protected]
Polaris Market Research has segmented the Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) market report based on type, application, distribution channel, and region:
By Type Outlook
- 2'FL
- 3'FL
- 3'SL
- 6'SL
By Application Outlook
- Infant Formula
- Functional Food & Beverage
- Food Supplements
By Distribution channel Outlook
- Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
- Drug Store or Pharmacy
- Mass Merchandiser, Departmental Stores
- Mono-brand Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Online Sales Channel
By Region Outlook
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)
- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)
Share this article