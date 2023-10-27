Global Human Nutrition Alternative Protein Ingredients Market Analysis Report 2023: Growth Opportunities Emerging in Protein Diversification, Application Diversification, & Hybrid Products

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Alternative Protein Ingredients for Human Nutrition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report covers the B2B market dynamics of plant protein, microbial protein, and insect protein ingredients for human nutrition applications.



North America held the largest share in both volume and value in 2022. The United States is the largest market in the region, driving the bulk of the demand for alternative protein ingredients. Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa will witness the highest growth over the forecast period as the population of vegans and flexitarians in these regions grows.

A growing population of vegan, vegetarian, and flexitarian populations will be the key growth drivers, while health and sustainability are the key themes driving consumer choices globally. As consumers' demand for clean-label products expands, the demand for alternative ingredients that can offer the right texture, flavor, and color profile will witness higher traction.



Plant protein ingredients such as soy, wheat, and peas collectively held the largest share of the total alternative protein ingredients market in 2022, driven by plant-based food and beverage categories, including meat and seafood alternatives, dairy alternatives, and functional snack and beverage products.

Novel plant sources such as chickpeas, mung beans, and fava beans are expected to gain higher traction over the forecast period. Across microbial protein ingredients, both filamentous fungi, like mycoprotein and yeast-derived protein ingredients, are expected to witness strong growth given their functional properties.

Application-wise, whilst meat and dairy analogs witnessed a slowdown in demand across some countries between 2021 and 2023, the category will recover, and more niche product categories will drive growth. Formulators need to cater to changing consumer requirements and deliver on the taste, texture, and nutritional profile to drive adoption.

The report also covers investment, regulatory, and new product development landscape for other protein ingredients derived from precision fermentation and cell-cultured technologies.

Growth Opportunity Focus

Growth Opportunity 1: Protein Diversification

Growth Opportunity 2: Application Diversification

Growth Opportunity 3: Hybrid Products

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Alternative Protein Ingredients Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation by Type

Plant-based Protein Segmentation

Microbial-based Protein Segmentation

Insect-based Protein Segmentation

Alternative Protein Ingredients Market - Definitions

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraints Analysis

Forecast Assumptions - Alternative Protein Ingredients Market

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Type

Unit Shipment Forecast by Type

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Pricing Trends

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Plant Protein Ingredients

Growth Metrics

Overview

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Type

Unit Shipment Forecast by Type

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Application

Unit Shipment Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast for the Other F&B Category

Forecast Discussion by Application

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Competitive Environment

Competitive Landscape

Market Activities of Major Manufacturers - Expansions, Mergers and Acquisitions (M&As), and Partnerships (2022-2023)

Ingredient Launches by Major Manufacturers (2022-2023)

Spotlight on Plant-based Dairy, Meat, and Egg Products - 2022

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Microbial Protein

Growth Metrics

Introduction - Microbial Proteins

Environmental Impact - Microbial Proteins

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Type

Unit Shipment Forecast by Type

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Application

Unit Shipment Forecast by Application

Forecast Analysis by Application

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Forecast Discussion by Region

Competitive Environment - Microbial Protein Ingredients

Competitive Landscape - Microalgae Proteins

Competitive Landscape - Yeast Proteins

Competitive Landscape - Filamentous Fungi

Market Activities of Major Manufacturers - Expansions, M&As, and Partnerships

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Insect Protein

Growth Metrics

Overview

Environmental Impact and Protein Content

Regulatory Landscape

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Application

Unit Shipment Forecast by Application

Forecast Analysis by Application

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Forecast Discussion by Region

Competitive Environment - Insect Protein Ingredients

Competitive Landscape

Market Activities of Major Manufacturers - Expansions, M&As, Partnerships

6 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Other Protein

Overview - Precision Fermentation-derived Proteins

Precision and Biomass Fermentation - Investment Landscape

Competitive Landscape - Precision Fermentation

Market Activities of Major Players - Expansions, Approvals, Partnerships (2022-2023)

Spotlight on Products Based on Precision Fermentation-derived Protein Products

Overview - Cell-cultured Proteins

Opportunity Forecast - Cell-cultured Proteins

Competitive Landscape - Cell-cultured Proteins

Key Market Activities - Cell-cultured Proteins (2022-2023)

