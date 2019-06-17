Global Human Papillomavirus (HPV) and Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Therapeutics Market to Surpass US$ 4.8 Billion by 2026

SEATTLE, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global human papillomavirus (HPV) and cytomegalovirus (CMV) therapeutics market was valued at US$ 3,006.4 million in 2018, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

Key Trends and Analysis of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) and Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Therapeutics Market:

Increasing number of sexually transmitted infections is one of major drivers for the human papillomavirus (HPV) and cytomegalovirus (CMV) therapeutics market growth. For instance, according to World Health Organization's (WHO) report, in 2019, over 290 million women suffer from HPV infection, annually worldwide and over 1 million people suffer from sexually transmitted infections (STIs) every day, worldwide.

Key players in the market are focused on adopting collaboration strategies to develop novel therapies for the treatment of HPV and CMV infections. For instance, in December 2017, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced collaboration with ISA Pharmaceuticals B.V. for the development of immunotherapeutic targeting HPV-16 induced cancer in combination with cemiplimab, it is a PD-1 antibody (Programmed Cell Death Protein-1 antibody). Under this collaboration, Regeneron and ISA pharmaceuticals will share clinical trial costs and exchange product supply. In addition, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and ISA will jointly fund and conduct clinical trials of the combination treatment in cervical cancer and head-and-neck-cancer.

Furthermore, increasing launch of new vaccines for CMV therapeutics is expected to boost the human papillomavirus (HPV) and cytomegalovirus (CMV) therapeutics market growth. For instance, in October 2016, Merck & Co. Inc. launched its new product, Letermovir, for the treatment of CMV infection and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection.

Among regions, North America human papillomavirus (HPV) and cytomegalovirus (CMV) therapeuticsmarket is expected to account for the largest market share over the forecast period. This is owing to increasing approval activities by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For instance, in June 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced approval of Keytruda (Contains-Pembrolizumab), which is used for the treatment of PD-L1–positive cervical cancer.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global human papillomavirus (HPV) and cytomegalovirus (CMV) therapeutics market is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period (2018 – 2026), owing to increasing number of research involved in HPV and CMV infection therapeutics

Among regions, Europe is expected to witness significant growth in the human papillomavirus (HPV) and cytomegalovirus (CMV) therapeutics market, owing to increasing approval activities by European regulatory authorities. For instance, in November 2017 , European Medicines Agency approved marketing authorization of PreVymis (Letermovir) in the European Union. It is an anti-viral medicine, which is used for the prevention of CMV infections.

Major players operating in the global human papillomavirus (HPV) and cytomegalovirus (CMV) therapeutics market include, Allergan, Bausch Health, GlaxoSmithKline, Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Fougera Pharmaceuticals, Clinigen Group plc., Perrigo Company plc., Roche Holding AG, Biotest AG and Fresenius Kabi

