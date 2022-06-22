Global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market Anticipated to Generate a Revenue of $10,823.00 Million and Grow at a Healthy CAGR of 12.4% over the Forecast Period from 2022 to 2030 [230-Pages] | Research Dive

The global human papillomavirus vaccine market is expected to see striking growth owing to the increasing cases of human papillomavirus diseases among people. Regionally, the North America region is expected to hold the largest share of the market.

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled," Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market by Type (Tetravalent, Nonavalent, and Bivalent), Disease Indication (Cervical Cancer, Anal Cancer, Vulvar & Vaginal Cancer, Penile Cancer, Oropharyngeal Cancer, and Others), Industry Vertical (Public & Private, Alliances, Government Entities, Physicians, and Others), Regional Outlook (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030".

According to the report, the global human papillomavirus vaccine market is predicted to garner a revenue of $10,823.00 million and grow at a noteworthy CAGR of 12.4% during the estimated timeframe from 2022 to 2030.

Dynamics of the Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market

With the increasing incidences of human papillomavirus diseases among individuals worldwide, the human papillomavirus vaccine market is expected to experience progressive growth during the analysis period. Besides, the noticeable attempts made by several organizations to improve vaccine acceptance are further expected to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing number of companies investing heavily in developing new vaccines is predicted to create a huge investment opportunity for the market throughout the estimated timeframe. However, the limited availability of vaccines may impede the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Covid-19 Impact on the Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market

Though the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, has devastated several other industries, it has had a positive impact on the human papillomavirus vaccine market. Despite stringent government guidelines and prolonged lockdowns, many healthcare workers have served their duty, and several companies heavily invested in developing the vaccine during the pandemic period. In addition, the rising demand for HPV vaccines among the people has further inclined the growth during the period of crisis.

Segments of the Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market

The report has divided the market into segments based on type, disease indication, industry vertical, and region.

By type, the tetravalent human papillomavirus vaccine sub-segment is predicted to be the most lucrative and is expected to generate a revenue of $8,209.20 million during the forecast period. The increasing use of tetravalent human papillomavirus vaccine to cause the body to manufacture antibodies against the VPLs attack is expected to bolster the growth of the market sub-segment over the analysis period.

Key Players of the Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market

The major players of the market include

Novartis AG AstraZeneca Plc Bharat Biotech Sanofi S.A. Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. Merck & Co., Inc. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc Johnson & Johnson Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. GlaxoSmithKline Plc

These players are working on the development of new business strategies to acquire leading positions in the global industry.

For instance, in September 2021, MSD Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd, a leading manufacturer and supplier of healthcare products, and a fully owned subsidiary of Merck & Co. Inc. launched India's first gender-neutral human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, named "Gardasil 9". This vaccine has been designed to reduce the proximity of cancer caused by HPV among girls, boys, and women aged between 9-26 years.

In addition, the report also summarizes other vital aspects including product portfolio, the financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, and the latest strategic development.

More about Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market:

