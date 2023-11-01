Global Human Platelet Lysate Market Predicted to Reach USD 74.74 Million By 2032, With 3.9% CAGR Rise: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [110+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Human Platelet Lysate Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Heparin Based HPL, Heparin Free HPL); By Application; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

"According to research report, the global market for human platelet lysate size/share was valued at USD 50.76 Million in 2022 and is expected to touch USD 74.74 Million By 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period."

What is Human Platelet Lysate Market? How Big is Human Platelet Lysate Market Share?

Overview

Human platelet lysate is a cell culture growth addition acquired from human platelets. Restoring Fetal Bovine Serum with HPL permits for augmentation and probable clinical grade creation of stem cells by discarding xenogeneic probabilities and the transferral of bovine prions. The rapidly rising demand of the human platelet lysate market can be attributed to the fact that it is pooled from varied donors. The consonant supply of donor platelets assists to preserve obtainability and pricing. It is also a normalized, competent product that is made to lessen the batch-to-batch disparity.

Human platelet lysate has surfaced as a vital element in the field of biomedical research and regenerative medicine, transfiguring cell culture methodologies and curative applications. This adaptable product originated from human blood platelets and provide several benefits over conventional cell culture supplements such as Fetal Bovine Serum (FBS). The escalating demand for HPL can be credited to many driving elements, including its security, efficacy, and ethical contemplation.

Market's Key Understanding from the Report

Increasing usage of HPL can be credited to its worthier security profile. Dissimilar to FBS, HPL does not sustain the probability of passing on bovine illnesses or giving rise to immunological response, rendering it a guarded alternative for both research and clinical application.

The human platelet lysate market segmentation is primarily based on type, application, end-use, and region.

North America dominated the largest market in 2022.

Market Growth Drivers and Trends

The market has observed a notable upswing in research and development activities pushed by prominent firms and governments alike. Stem cell therapy, a surfacing field with massive prospects for regenerative medicine, has been a high spot of this escalating interest. Governments globally have commenced many calculated steps to reinforce and progress R&D endeavors in stem cell therapy, accordingly impacting the market. The human platelet lysate market size is expanding as governments have identified the generative possibility of stem cell therapy in embarking on a broad gamut of medical conditions, from deteriorating illness to injuries that were once contemplated irreparable. Subsequently, they have assigned sizeable funding and resources to encourage upheaval and ease chemical trials in this domain. By offering fiscal inducements, research subvention, and efficient administrative routes, governments have inspired both public and private sector stakeholders to finance in the advancement of stem cell-dependent nursing.

The inventiveness of HPL stretches its relevancy to several research fields and clinical applications. It has detected sizeable usage in stem cell research, tissue engineering, and stem cell advancement. Stem cell augmentation and distinction, for instance, are vastly accelerated by the growth factors existent in HPL, rendering it a crucial constituent in progressive regenerative medicine. The human platelet lysate market sales are soaring additionally, HPL has insisted on advancing the production of therapeutic cells, such as mesenchymal stem cells and immune cells, for utilization in curing many diseases. The governments have also performed an important part in initiating ethical suggestions and skeleton for stem cell research and therapy. These directives sanction that research ventures are carried out with an escalated caliber of security and ethics, which is especially crucial provided the susceptibility and intricacy of stem cell-associated work.

Prominent Players in the Market

AventaCell BioMedical Corp

Compass Biomedical Inc.

Lifescience Group Limited

Macopharma SA

Merck KGaA

Mill Creek Lifesciences LLC

Sclavo Diagnostics International Srl

Stem Cell Technologies Inc.

Trinova Biochem GmbH

Zen Bio, Inc.

Human Platelet Lysate Market Outlook

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2023 USD 52.74 million Market value in 2032 USD 74.74 million Growth rate 3.9% from 2023-2032 Base year 2022 Historical data 2019-2021 Forecast period 2023-2032

Significant Segmental Breakdown

Heparin free HPL segment held the largest revenue share

Based on type, the heparin-free HPL segment held the largest revenue share. The human platelet lysate market demand is on the rise as it has surfaced as a crucial element in cell culture and regenerative medicine, providing a serum-free option to conventional growth supplements. For instance, Captivate Bio initiated PLTGold human platelet lysate that is a heparin-free, xeno-free additive and is a worthier option to human AB or FBS serum for the development of MSCs and T cells. The inventive commodity is achieving traction in the global market, pushed by many elements that have transformed the topography of cell culture research and therapeutic advancement.

The therapeutic segment witnessed the fastest-growing market

Based on application, the therapeutic segment witnessed the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The human platelet lysate market trends include HPL surfacing as a favorable and multi-skilled therapeutic instrument lately, transfiguring the field of regenerative medicines and cell-based therapies. One of the central usages of cell culture and tissue engineering, it serves as a strong option to fetal bovine serum, a naturally used cell culture supplement, especially for the augmentation of mesenchymal stem cells. HPL offers indispensable growth factors such as platelet-derived growth factor, transforming growth factor beta, and vascular endothelial growth factor, which reinforce cell spreading and distinction.

Regional Analysis

North America : This region held the largest human platelet lysate market share due to it primarily being utilized in biomedical research, regenerative medicine, and cell culture. North America is the center for stem cell research, circumscribing pluripotent stem cells, induced pluripotent stem cells, and adult stem cell. HPL is involved in culture and proliferates these cells for research into advancing procedures and therapeutic applications. In the US, stem cell culture sets out as a foundational element in the domain of regenerative medicine and biomedical research.

: This region held the largest human platelet lysate market share due to it primarily being utilized in biomedical research, regenerative medicine, and cell culture. is the center for stem cell research, circumscribing pluripotent stem cells, induced pluripotent stem cells, and adult stem cell. HPL is involved in culture and proliferates these cells for research into advancing procedures and therapeutic applications. In the US, stem cell culture sets out as a foundational element in the domain of regenerative medicine and biomedical research. Asia Pacific : The market in this region is proliferating as platelet lysate is a deserving ingredient in cell culture and regenerative medicine, pushing the demand in several research and clinical entreaties. Growing prevalence of detrimental illnesses and escalating demand for regenerative therapies in the Asia Pacific region. As the region struggles with an evolving geriatric population and escalating cases of degenerative diseases, there is a vast requirement for inventive cures such as stem cell therapies and tissue engineering, which frequently depend on HPL as an important ingredient.

Current Improvements

In June 2023 , PL BioScience GmbH entered into a Patent License and Assignment Agreement with French company Macopharma S.A.S., granting PL BioScience a worldwide license under Macopharma's patents and introducing PL BioScience to Macopharma's HPL customers for future orders.

, PL BioScience GmbH entered into a Patent License and Assignment Agreement with French company Macopharma S.A.S., granting PL BioScience a worldwide license under Macopharma's patents and introducing PL BioScience to Macopharma's HPL customers for future orders. In June 2021 , Captivate Bio has signed a partnership agreement with PL BioScience GmbH to exclusively distribute ELAREM human platelet lysate products in the US and Canada , expanding their HPL offerings and enhancing PL BioScience's market presence in North America .

Polaris Market Research has segmented the human platelet lysate market report based on type, application, end-use, and region:

Human Platelet Lysate, Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Heparin Based HPL

Heparin Free HPL

Human Platelet Lysate, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Research

Therapeutic

Human Platelet Lysate, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

