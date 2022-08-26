Global Human Reproductive Technology Products and Markets Analysis Report 2022: Data from 2020-2021, Estimates for 2022, and CAGR Projections through 2027

Aug 26, 2022, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Human Reproductive Technologies: Products and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Increasing investments and advancements in each of the three major areas of infertility, contraception, and sexual dysfunction.
The report is designed to be a comprehensive business tool to provide an in-depth look at the markets for reproductive drugs and technologies. The geographic scope of the report is global. The report reviews male and female reproductive health, presents standard pharmaceutical treatments and devices, and reviews technologies associated with reproductive health. The report also explores market size, identifies market participants, and investigates pipeline products and technologies.
Many factors influence the human reproductive arena. Countries differ in their approaches and acceptance of fertility, contraception, and sexual dysfunction. Culture, religion, and social environment all play a role; depending on the country and position of women in the society, it can make a huge difference on how reproduction is treated.
The choice of contraception varies by country: in Japan, condoms and abortions are preferred to other methods; in India, sterilization is the preferred method of birth control; in China, the use of the coil is preferred; while in Africa, injectable birth control dominates. This difference in preference by country is also seen in the fertility and sexual dysfunction areas.
One of the most widely publicized, celebrated and, at the time, controversial medical landmarks in this area is the use of assisted reproductive technology (ART) to manage infertility. Recent developments in the field of ART have intensified the hopes and the wishes of infertile people to resolve their infertility, resulting in an increasing demand for such services in both developed and developing countries.
While developments in ART have evolved rapidly, so have the ethical, social, and political controversies that surround nearly all aspects of ART. Few other areas in medicine have posed so many social and ethical questions and attracted so much public attention. Cultural differences influence the acceptance of ART.
In addition, economic forces play a role in this market because it is an expensive undertaking that is not affordable to many. In Asia, the doors seem to be opening for growth, but there are barriers to overcome such as educating physicians and patients about the procedures and social and culture mores that influence ART.
New developments in the area of contraception have stepped up the quest for easier, safer, and more convenient methods of contraception. There is no miracle drug or method of contraception, but scientists are pursuing several avenues of discovery to create better options for individuals.
Sexual dysfunction is now an acknowledged disorder by the general public and the medical community. Prior to the advent of Viagra, the disorder was present but not acknowledged and largely went untreated. The introduction of Viagra opened Pandora's box in the development of sexual dysfunction drugs and devices for both sexes, at a time when female sexual dysfunction was virtually unknown.
This area of reproductive health is teeming with opportunities for research and discovery and will likely continue to advance over the next few years, but progress has been slow, and some ED products are open to generic development.
Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Actavis,Inc., Bayer AG, EMD Serono,Inc. and Quidel Corp.
Report Includes
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020-2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Evaluation and forecast the overall market size, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by treatment type, disease indication, end-user vertical, and geographic region
- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, market deterrents and other demographic and economic factors influencing the progress of this reproductive health market
- Discussion of the emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps in the market estimating current and future demand for reproductive drugs and technologies, and COVID-19 implications within the marketplace
- Identification of promising new products and technologies still in the development and pipeline stage, and assess the probability that they will be commercialized successfully in the next five years
- Review of the company competitive landscape for global human reproductive drugs market, their product portfolios, global rankings, and company value share analysis based on segmental revenues
- Key merger and acquisition deals, new product launches, and other strategic alliances within the industry
- A relevant patent analysis
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Industry Overview
- Structure and Function of the Reproductive System
- Male
- Female
- Neuroendocrine Regulation
- Menarche
- Menstruation Cycle
- Phases of Sexual Responses
- Male Sexual Response
- Female Sexual Response
- Neurohormonal Control of the Female and Male Reproductive System
- Effects of Aging
- Issues and Trends of Reproductive Health
- Contraceptive Insurance
- Over-The-Counter Birth Control Pills
- Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis
- Designer Babies
- New Use for Contraceptives
- Aging and Infertility
- Death by Contraceptive Patch
- Sexual Dysfunction and Cancer
- Infertility and Cancer
- Signaling Pathway for Fertility Treatment
- Marketing Tactics
- Male Birth Control
- Merchandising Targeting Women
- Counterfeit Products
- Surplus Embryos and Fetuses
- Stem Cell and Other Controversial Issues - Selected International Views
- Controversial Disposal of Embryos
- Demographics
Chapter 4 Infertility Market
- Introduction and Overview of Infertility
- Definition of Infertility
- Etiology of Infertility
- Evaluation of Fertility
- Unexplained Infertility
- Multiple Births
- Asia Factor
Chapter 5 Covid-19 Impact
- Introduction
- Covid-19: Impact on the Medical Devices and Pharma Industries
- Decline/Delay in Elective Procedures
- Covid-19 Impact on Supply Chain
- U.S. Supply Chain: Covid-19 Impact
- European Supply Chain: Covid-19 Impact
- Apac Supply Chain: Covid-19 Impact
- China: Covid-19 Impact
- Covid-19 Impact on Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Product Segments
- Covid-19 Impact on Critical Devices
- Covid-19 Impact on Human Reproductive Technologies and Products Markets
Chapter 6 Methods of Treatment
- Fertility Pharmaceuticals
- Introduction and Types
- Market Revenues and Forecast
- Future Advancements in Infertility Products
- Competitive Analysis
Chapter 7 Assistive Reproductive Technologies
- Introduction
- Types
- Ivf
- Ovulation Induction
- Oocyte Retrieval
- Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (Icsi)
- Fertilization
- Embryo Transfer
- Results of Ivf
- Gift
- Zift
- Wombs for Rent
- Oocyte Donation
- Frozen Embryos
- United States Fertility Clinics
- Market Revenues and Forecast
- Future Trends in Assistive Reproductive Technology
- Competitive Analysis Chapter 8 Fertility Diagnostics
- Introduction
- Types
- Urine Studies
- Market Revenues and Forecast
- Competitive Analysis
- Future Advancements in Diagnostic Fertility Treatment
- Total Infertility Market Revenues and Forecast
Chapter 9 Contraception Market
- Introduction and Overview of Contraception
- Pharmaceuticals
- Types
- Other Drug Regimens for Contraception
- Market Revenues and Forecast
- Competitive Analysis
- Prescription Devices
- Market Revenues and Forecast
- Competitive Analysis
- Future Advancements in Contraception
- Total Market Revenues and Forecast
Chapter 10 Sexual Dysfunction Market
- Introduction and Overview
- Types of Sexual Dysfunction
- Causes of Sexual Dysfunction
- Demographics of Sexual Dysfunction
- Pharmaceuticals
- Introduction and Types
- Market Revenues and Forecast
- Competitive Analysis
- Devices
- Market Revenues and Forecast
- Future Advancements in Sexual Dysfunction
- Total Market Revenues and Forecast
Chapter 11 Patents
- Patent Analysis by Manufacturer
- Patent by Company
- Patents by Application
- Infertility Treatments
- Contraception
- Sexual Dysfunction
- Leading Market Manufacturers
Chapter 12 Total Market
- Total Global Market for Reproductive Technologies and Products, by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Total Market Size by Category
- Industry Participants by Category
- Total Market Size by Product Type
Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 14 Company Profiles
- Actavis, Inc.
- Bayer AG
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- Church & Dwight Company Inc.
- Coopersurgical Inc.
- Eli Lilly & Co.
- Emd Serono, Inc.
- Ferring Pharmaceuticals
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Janssen Pharmaceutical
- Merck Inc.
- Novartis International AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Princeton Biomeditech Corp.
- Quidel Corp.
- Teva Pharmaceuticals.
- Vivus Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3y9iat
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article