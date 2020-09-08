Global Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) estimated at US$32.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$45.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Payroll Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$21.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Benefits Administration Services segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR



The Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.



Education & Training Services Segment to Record 4.3% CAGR



In the global Education & Training Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.1 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 281-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Recent Market Activity

A Prelude

HRO - A Rapidly Growing BPO Segment

Snapshots

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Market Outlook

Growth Opportunities in Service Segments

Emerging Markets to Drive Future Growth

Cost Reduction: Finding Favor Again in Difficult Times

Need for Regulatory Compliance Drives Adoption of HRO Services

Lowering Risk Levels & Simpler HRO Engagements - Key Growth

Drivers

Multi-Process HRO (MPHRO): Favorable Prospects in the Long Run

Shift towards Cloud-based Platforms Drives MPHRO Market

More Organizations Gravitate towards HR Outsourcing

Factors Creating Need for HR Outsourcing

Future of HR Outsourcing

Key Considerations

Sourcing Strategy/Model: Means to Achieve Business Process

Global Competitor Market Shares

Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Accenture Plc (Ireland)

Adecco Group AG (Switzerland)

ADP LLC (USA)

Aon Hewitt (USA)

Cielo, Inc. (USA)

Ceridian HCM, Inc. (USA)

CGI Group, Inc. (Canada)

Equifax, Inc. (USA)

General Outsourcing Co., Ltd. (Thailand)

Infosys BPM Ltd. (India)

International Business Machines Corporation (USA)

Intuit, Inc. (USA)

Kronos, Inc. (USA)

Mercer, LLC (UK)

NGA Human Resources (UK)

Paychex, Inc. (USA)

Randstad Holding NV (The Netherlands)

Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Noteworthy Trends Influencing the HR Outsourcing Market

Continuous Adoption of Services Propels HRO Industry

Cloud - The Preferred Platform for HRO

BPaaS - A Growing Trend

Cloud-Based Recruitment Software Rises in Popularity

HRO Analytics Gain Prominence in HR Management & Administration

Predictive Analytics - An Indispensable tool for HR

Robotic Automation Makes In Roads in HRO Industry

Trend towards Process Convergence

Moving to a 'Transformational-Transfer' Model

Focus Grows on Small and Mid-Size Companies

Select HR Outsourcing Trends Related to Small Businesses

HR BPO Redefines HR Profession

End-to-End Services: Rise in HRO

Demographic Changes Support HRO Growth

Selective Approach Finds Favor

Offshore HR BPO: Driving Cost-Effectiveness

Focus on Business Process Improvement Gains Momentum

PEO Concept Gains Strength

Benefits and Drawbacks of PEO

Recruitment Process Outsourcing - Gaining Wider Attention

Factors Driving Growth in the RPO Market

Key Recruitment Process Functions Outsourced by Order of

Importance

RPO Sector Registers Growth in Number of Deals

Offshoring of RPO Services Picks Up Pace

Talent Acquisition - Changing Definition of RPOs

Digitization of Talent Acquisition Process

Payroll Outsourcing Services Rise in Adoption

Multi-Country Payroll Outsourcing - A High Growth Market

Benefits Administration: Offering Potential Growth

Opportunities for Outsourcing

Trend towards Health & Welfare Services Drives Growth in BAO

Workforce Management Outsourcing Gains Pace

Learning Outsourcing Services - Fulfilling Training Requirements

Market Challenges

Challenges in HR Transformation

HRMS: A Competitor for HRO Market

Market Outlook



IV. COMPETITION

