Global Humanitarian Organizations, Alight and Questscope, Announce Fundraising Campaign to Support Domestic Rebuilding Initiatives in Beirut

"Questscope has deep roots in Beirut that go back to the early 1980s. We've seen the Lebanese people overcome the most difficult circumstances over the years. And now they will rebuild, brick by brick, as they always do," says Curt Rhodes, Founder and International Director of Questscope. "We stand beside them as they begin to restore their homes, their city, and their futures for themselves and for their children."

"Hundreds of thousands of people were made instantly homeless as a result of the explosion in the Beirut harbor, and likely four times that number will have homes that are now in unstable buildings or without doors and windows," adds Dr. Mowafak Yafi, a Questscope board member that lives in Beirut.

Through the support of Questscope and Alight, Dr. Yafi will be organizing channels for implementing assistance to people to restore their homes. Questscope has a robust and extended history with planning and construction partners throughout Lebanon that provide services such as housing and building repairs, and basic infrastructure restoration. These longstanding relationships ensure accountability in project delivery and fiscal integrity.

"Crisis is yet again bringing people together," says Daniel Wordsworth, CEO of Alight. "From this terrible tragedy, people are already rallying and supporting one another. Neighbors to neighbors, strangers to strangers. I know this abundance of the human spirit and expressions of support from thousands of miles away will help Beirut communities rebuild and regain their strength and vibrance."

For 30 years, Questscope has walked alongside young people whose lives are ravaged by war and poverty. We provide emergency assistance, alternative education, and mentorship. And places to bloom again where hope is possible.

Established in 1978 by founder Neal Ball, Alight , formerly known as American Refugee Committee, provides health care, clean water, shelter, protection and economic opportunities to more than 3.5 million people in 19 countries each year. Alight believes in the incredible creativity, potential, and ingenuity of the displaced and works to shine a light on their humanity, the tremendous amount of good that's already happening and the possibilities to do more. The organization exists to see and help every person make meaningful change in the world – from displaced and marginalized communities in Africa, Asia and the Americas to...anyone, anywhere. Learn more about Alight at www.wearealight.org.

