Global Humanized Mice Model Market to 2025 by Service, Type, Immune Checkpoints, Application, End-user, and Region

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Humanized Mice Model Market, by Service (Breeding, Model-In licensing, Genetic testing and Others), by Type, by Immune Checkpoints, by Application, by End-user, by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Humanized Mice Model Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 10% during 2020 - 2025



The Global Humanized Mice Model Market is driven by continuous research and development activities in pharmaceutical companies across the globe. In addition to this, increasing investments for research in laboratories and institutes is positively impacting the growth of the market.



The Global Humanized Mice Model Market is segmented based on service, type, immune checkpoints, application, end-user, and region. Based on type, the market is fragmented into cell line transplantation model, patient derived xenografts, genetically engineered mouse model and others. Out of these segments, the cell transplantation model segment dominated the market until 2019 and is expected to maintain its lead in the market during the forecast period as well. This is mainly, due to the ongoing investments in the development of new and innovative knockout models.



Based on the application, the market is segmented into immune-oncology, central nervous system, cardiovascular, diabetes and others. The immune-oncology segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 and the segment is expected to maintain its market dominance during the forecast period as well due to the growing rate of cancer cases and increasing investments on immune-oncology research.



Major players operating in the Global Humanized Mice Model Market include Charles River Laboratories, International, Inc., The Jackson Laboratory, Gempharmatech Co Ltd, Taconic Biosciences, Inc., Envigo (Harlan Laboratories, Inc.), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Janvier Labs, Trans Genic, Inc., Genoway, Creative Biolabd, Horizon Discovery Group, Ingenious Targeting Laboratory, Biocytogen, Taconic Biosciences and others.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015 - 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021 - 2025

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Humanized Mice Model Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Humanized Mice Model Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Service (Breeding, Model In-Licensing, Genetic Testing, Other Services)

6.2.2. By Type (Cell-line transplantation model, Patient based xenografts, Genetically Engineered Mice, Others)

6.2.3. By Immune Checkpoints (PD-1, CTLA-4, CD-39, Others)

6.2.4. By Application (Immuno-Oncology Studies, Diabetes Studies, Cardiovascular Studies, Central Nervous System (CNS) Studies, Other Type Studies)

6.2.5. By End-user (Companies {Pharmaceutical, BioService, Academic and Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations)

6.2.6. By Company

6.2.7. By Region

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. Asia-Pacific Humanized Mice Model Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Service

7.2.2. By Type

7.2.3. By Application

7.2.4. By Immune Check Points

7.2.5. By End User

7.2.6. By Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



8. Europe Humanized Mice Model Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Service

8.2.2. By Type

8.2.3. By Application

8.2.4. By Immune Check Points

8.2.5. By End User

8.2.6. By Country

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis



9. North America Humanized Mice Model Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Service

9.2.2. By Type

9.2.3. By Application

9.2.4. By Immune Check Points

9.2.5. By End User

9.2.6. By Country

9.3. North America: Country Analysis



10. Rest of World Mice Humanized Model Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Service

10.2.2. By Type

10.2.3. By Application

10.2.4. By Immune Check Points

10.2.5. By End User

10.2.6. By Country

10.3. Rest of World: Country Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Charles River Laboratories, Inc.

13.2. The Jackson Laboratory

13.3. GemPharmatech Co.,Ltd

13.4. Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

13.5. Envigo (Harlan Laboratories, Inc.)

13.6. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

13.7. Janvier Labs

13.8. Trans Genic, Inc.

13.9. GenOway S.A.

13.10. Creative Biolabs

13.11. Horizon Discovery Group

13.12. Ingenious Targeting Laboratory

13.13. Biocytogen

13.14. Taconic Biosciences



14. Strategic Recommendations



