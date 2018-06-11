Global Humanoid Robot Market 2016-2018 & 2024

The report predicts the global humanoid robot market to grow with a CAGR of 51.7% over the period of 2018 - 2024



The report on global humanoid robot market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2016 to 2024



The report on humanoid robot market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global humanoid robot market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global humanoid robot market over the period of 2016 - 2024. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Humanoid Robot Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4 Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Humanoid Robot Market



4. Global Humanoid Robot Market by Motion Type 2018-2024

4.1 Biped

4.2 Wheel Drive



5. Global Humanoid Robot Market by Application 2018-2024

5.1 Research & Space Exploration

5.2 Search and Rescue

5.3 Public Relations

5.4 Education and Entertainment

5.5 Personal Assistance and Caregiving

5.6 Others



6. Global Humanoid Robot Market by Regions 2018-2024



7. Companies Covered



Ubtech Robotics

Robotis

Honda Motor

Hajime Research Institute

Kawada Robotics

Hanson Robotics

Softbank

Engineered Arts

Dst Robot Co

Pal Robotics

