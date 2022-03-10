Global Humanoid Robot Market (2021 to 2026) - by Application Type, Component Type, Motion Type, Industrial Vertical Type and Geography

DUBLIN, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Humanoid Robot Market (2021-2026) by Application Type, Component Type, Motion Type, Industrial Vertical Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Humanoid Robot Market is estimated to be USD 1.5 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.6 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 30.12%.



Market Dynamics

The factors driving the Global Humanoid Robot Market are the growing development of advanced features in Humanoid robots and increasing adoption by various industries such as educational, retail, medical, and logistics industries as personal assistance or support work the market's growth.

Furthermore, the rising trend for an autonomous rescue operation and rapidly growing elderly population will create potential opportunities for the market to grow in the forecasted period. On the other hand, high costs are associated with the initial investment and huge costs incurred in research and development activities. These are the factors restricting the growth of the market.



The complexities associated with technological advancements pose challenges. These are the challenges that may negatively affect the market's growth. Moreover, lack of interference at high-level which may cause unpredictable performance.



Market Segmentation

The Global Humanoid Robot Market is segmented further based on Application Type, Component Type, Motion Type, Industrial Vertical Type, and Geography.

By Application Type, the market is classified into Education and Entertainment, Research & Space Exploration, Personal Assistance and Caregiving Search and Rescue, Security and Surveillance, Public Relation, and Others.

By Component Type, the Humanoid Robot market is classified into Hardware and Software.

By Motion Type, the Humanoid Robot market is classified into Biped and Wheel Drive.

By Industrial Vertical Type, the Humanoid Robot market is classified into Aerospace and Defence, Commercial, Education and Research, Healthcare, Residential, and Others.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is projected to lead the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are DST Robot Co Ltd, Hanson Robotics Limited, Hajime Research Institute, Ltd, Honda Motor Company Ltd, KAWADA Robotics Corporation, PAL Robotics, ROBOTICS, SoftBank Group Corp, Toyota Motor Corporation, and UBTECH Robotics, Inc, etc.



Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Humanoid Robot Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Development of Advanced Features in Robots

4.1.2 Increasing Use of Humanoid Robots in Various Industries

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of Initial Investment and R&D Expenses

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Growing Elderly Population

4.3.2 Rising Trend of Autonomous Rescue Operations

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Lack of Interface at High Level

4.4.2 Complexities Associated with Technological Advancement



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Humanoid Robot Market, By Application Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Education and Entertainment

6.3 Research & Space Exploration

6.4 Personal Assistance and Caregiving

6.5 Search and Rescue

6.6 Security and Surveillance

6.7 Public Relation

6.8 Others



7 Global Humanoid Robot Market, By Component Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hardware

7.2.1 Sensor

7.2.2 Actuator

7.2.3 Power Source

7.2.4 Control System

7.2.5 Others

7.3 Software



8 Global Humanoid Robot Market, By Motion Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Biped

8.3 Wheel Drive



9 Global Humanoid Robot Market, By Industry Vertical Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Aerospace and Defence

9.3 Commercial

9.4 Education and Research

9.5 Healthcare

9.6 Residential

9.7 Others



10 Global Humanoid Robot Market, By Geography



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Strategic Initiatives

11.3.1 M&A and Investments

11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Advanced Telecommunications Research Institute International

12.2 AIDIN ROBOTICS

12.3 Behaviour Lab

12.4 DST Robot Co Ltd

12.5 Engineered Arts Ltd

12.6 EZ-Robot

12.7 Hanson Robotics Limited

12.8 Hajime Research Institute Ltd

12.9 Hasbro, Inc

12.10 Hatapro Robotics

12.11 Honda Motor Company Ltd

12.12 HYULIM Robot Co Ltd

12.13 Invento Robotics

12.14 Istituto Italiano di Technologia

12.15 KAIST Hubo Lab

12.16 KAWADA Robotics Corporation

12.17 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Limited

12.18 Macco Robotics

12.19 National Aeronautics and Space Administration

12.20 Neuromeka Co Ltd

12.21 PAL Robotics

12.22 Qihan Technology Co Ltd

12.23 ROBOTICS

12.24 ROBOTICS Lab

12.25 ROBO GARAGE CO LTD

12.26 Samsung Group

12.27 SoftBank Group Corp

12.28 Tokyo Robotics, Inc

12.29 Toshiba Corporation

12.30 Toyota Motor Corporation

12.31 Trossen Robotics

12.32 UBTECH Robotics, Inc

12.33 WowWee Group Limited



13 Appendix



