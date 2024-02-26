Global Humanoid Robots Strategic Research Report 2024: Market to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2030 - Affective Computing Paves the Way for the Development of More Interactive, Responsive, Human-Like Robots

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Humanoid Robots - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Humanoid Robots Market to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2030



The global market for Humanoid Robots estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Wheel Drive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19.5% CAGR and reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Biped segment is estimated at 26.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Humanoid robots represent a fascinating intersection of robotics and human-like characteristics. These robots are equipped with various hardware components, facilitating their wheeled or bipedal movement. Key applications of humanoid robots span across industries, from personal assistance and caregiving to entertainment and education, showcasing their versatility.

The future of humanoid robots appears promising, with an increasing focus on personal assistance and caregiving applications leading the global market. Developed regions currently lead the adoption curve, but developing economies are expected to witness high growth rates as technology becomes more accessible.

However, alongside their potential, humanoid robots also present certain downsides, including concerns about ethics, privacy, and the displacement of human jobs. In this competitive landscape, market presence varies from strong and active to niche players worldwide, with select companies leading research and development efforts in humanoid robotics.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $430.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 26.7% CAGR



The Humanoid Robots market in the U.S. is estimated at US$430.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$578 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 26.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.5% and 21.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.9% CAGR.



MARKET OVERVIEW

The Age of Robotics is Here!

Exciting New Technologies Shaping Growth

The Growing Clout of Robotics Technology Lays the Foundation for the Growth of Humanoid Robots

The Humanoid Robot Hurricane is Approaching Fast

Exploring the Role of Humanoid Robots in the Modern Era

Industries Reaping Robotics Technology

An Introduction to Humanoid Robot

Hardware Components

Wheeled and Biped Humanoid Robots

Key Applications of Humanoid Robots

The Future of Humanoids Looks Bright

Personal Assistance & Caregiving Application Leads Global Market

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Witness High Growth

Humanoid Robots: The Downsides

Competition

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

A Glance at Select Companies Leading Research in Humanoid Robotics

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Humanoid Robots Coming of Age and on the Cusp of Becoming Mainstream

Advanced Technologies and Features Enabling Humanoid Robots to Perform More Human Tasks

Technology Advancements Expand Capabilities of Humanoid Robots

Game-Changing Humanoid Robots: A Staple in Expanding the Envelope of Robotics

Affective Computing Paves the Way for the Development of More Interactive, Responsive, Human-Like Robots

Advances in Affective Computing Make Emotion Recognition for Human-Robot Interaction a Reality

AI & Machine Learning Disrupt Humanoid Robots

How Artificial Intelligence is Bringing in a Transformation in Robotics

How AI Adds to the Interactive Skill of a Robot?

An Overview of Leading Companies Building AI-Powered Humanoid Robots

ChatGPT Ushers a New Beginning in the Era in Robotics, Beginning with Easy Interactivity

Rapid Development of Natural Language Processing (NLP) Bodes Well for the Growth of Humanoid Robots

Humanoid Robots Hold Significant Potential for the Healthcare Sector

Aging Global Population and Growing Demand for Home Care Services Raise Importance of Humanoid Robots

Rise of Social Robots Sets the Stage for Growth in Humanoid Robots

Shortage of Human Workforce in Industries Turns Focus onto Humanoid Robots

Humanoid Robots to Redefine the Future of Education

Humanoid Robots for Personalized & Interactive Experience in Banks

Adoption AI and Humanoid Robotics in the Hotel Industry

Hotel Assistance Robots, a Promising Future Ahead

Rising Importance of Humanoid Robot in Disaster Fighting and Search and Rescue Operations

How Are Humanoid Robots Changing the Security Guards Market?

Potential Role for Humanoid Robots in Bioinformatics

Chinese Firms Catching Up on the Development of Humanoid Robots

Key Challenges Associated with Building Humanoid Robots

