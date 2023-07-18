Global Hummus Market to Witness Strong Growth, Fueled by New Packaging Innovations and Changing Consumer Lifestyles

DUBLIN, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hummus Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hummus market is projected to experience substantial growth, with a forecasted increase of $2,132.75 million during the period of 2022-2027.

This represents a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.67% throughout the forecast period. A comprehensive report on the hummus market has been released, offering a holistic analysis of market trends, size, and forecasts, along with a detailed examination of growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis featuring approximately 25 market players.

The report provides valuable insights into the current market scenario, the latest trends, and key drivers shaping the industry.

Key factors driving the growth of the hummus market include:

  1. Introduction of innovative packaging solutions: The market is witnessing the emergence of new packaging options, enhancing convenience and shelf-life of hummus products.
  2. Rising urbanization and evolving consumer lifestyles: Urbanization and changing consumer preferences towards healthy and convenient food options are fueling the demand for hummus.
  3. Increasing preference for convenient cooking: With busy lifestyles, consumers are gravitating towards ready-to-eat and easy-to-prepare foods, driving the demand for hummus as a versatile and convenient option.

The analyst's hummus market segmentation is as follows:

By Application

  • Sauces and dips
  • Paste and spreads
  • Others

By Type

  • Classic hummus
  • Lentil hummus
  • Others

By Geographical Landscape

  • North America
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • Middle East and Africa
  • South America

The study identifies several key factors contributing to the growth of the hummus market, including the expansion of retail space, the rising global vegan population, and the increasing prevalence of private-label brands. These factors are expected to drive substantial demand in the market in the coming years.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the hummus market, covering important areas such as market sizing, market forecast, and industry analysis.

Additionally, it profiles key companies operating in the market, including:

  • Boars Head Brand
  • Cedars Mediterranean Foods Inc.
  • Conagra Brands Inc.
  • Damai International
  • Deldiche NV
  • Fountain of Health
  • Haliburton International Foods Inc.
  • Harvest Moon Foods
  • Hummus Goodness
  • Kasih Food Production Co.
  • Lakeview Farms LLC
  • Lancaster Colony Corp.
  • Moorish Ltd.
  • PepsiCo Inc.
  • Savencia SA
  • Strauss Group Ltd.
  • The Huda Bar
  • The Kraft Heinz Co.
  • Wingreens Farms Pvt. Ltd.
  • Bakkavor Group PLC

