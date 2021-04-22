Global Hunt for Aftermarket Automotive Innovation Launches Featuring $3.4 Billion Dorman Products

MONROEVILLE, Pa., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketBlast® announces the launch of a global hunt for product innovation in the aftermarket automotive and heavy duty truck repair categories. The hunt's featured company is Dorman Products, a $3.4 billion aftermarket automotive company traded on the NASDAQ exchange (DORM). Dorman has been the aftermarket automotive pioneering problem solver since 1918. Dorman is actively searching for innovation to make automotive and heavy duty truck repair easier and more cost effective for both professional shops and DIYers.

Submissions for the hunt can be made by all suppliers, manufacturers, startup companies, professional developers, product engineers and innovators with product innovation or new ideas relating to automotive or heavy duty truck repair. There are no upfront costs or commissions for submitters to participate in this hunt. For information about submitting innovation directly to the Dorman Products hunt, click here - VIEW DORMAN PRODUCTS HUNT.

Companies interested in conducting or participating in global category hunts or being featured in a future hunt should sign up directly on MarketBlast.

About MarketBlast®

It's our mission to help companies discover and manage great product innovation from around the world. Through our innovation hunt platform, we promote and list company hunts making it easy for suppliers and product innovation owners to find and submit directly to these companies. For more information, visit www.marketblast.com or email [email protected].

