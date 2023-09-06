Global Huntington's Disease Treatment Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Novel Approaches, Regional Trends, and Research Endeavors

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Huntington's Disease Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Treatment (Symptomatic Treatment, Disease-Modifying Therapies), By End use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The anticipated growth of the global Huntington's disease treatment market is poised to make a significant impact, with projections indicating it will reach a substantial USD 1,871.2 million by 2030, as detailed in this comprehensive report. The market's trajectory is set to experience a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.20% from 2023 to 2030.

This remarkable growth is attributed to multifaceted factors, including substantial research and development investments for pioneering new product developments, collaborative research endeavors, and the pronounced burden of Huntington's disease (HD) in western nations. Huntington's disease, a rare inherited neurodegenerative condition, exerts its impact across multiple generations, severely affecting individuals between the ages of 30 and 50. This debilitating disorder impairs their ability to engage in work, fulfill familial responsibilities, and even accomplish routine tasks.

The disease's prevalence showcases a striking variability of more than ten-fold across different geographical regions. This variation could be linked to differences in case identification techniques and diagnostic criteria. Remarkably, the Asian population consistently exhibits a lower prevalence, whereas Europe, North America, and Australia grapple with a higher prevalence.

Key industry players, including Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. and Azevan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., are directing their efforts toward groundbreaking research and development of symptomatic therapies targeting HD. Azevan Pharmaceuticals is vigorously developing SRX246, an experimental drug designed to address neuropsychiatric symptoms linked with Huntington's disease. Functioning by inhibiting the vasopressin 1a (V1a) receptor in the brain, SRX246 holds potential in curbing the manifestation of irritable and aggressive behavior often seen in HD patients.

Despite the advancements, it's noteworthy that currently approved medications offer symptomatic and palliative care, lacking the capacity to tackle the underlying cause of the ailment. While these drugs can mitigate symptom severity, their usage is occasionally linked to undesirable effects such as somnolence, gait complications, dysphagia, and apathy—factors that significantly affect the patient's quality of life.

As the quest for a cure continues, the assessment of Health-related Quality of Life (HRQOL) remains pivotal in the evaluation of its impact on patients. Addressing the needs of patients in the early to middle stages of the disease entails the provision of comprehensive multidisciplinary healthcare services, encompassing cognitive function evaluation and counseling.

However, the journey of drug development for HD has encountered significant hurdles, with numerous therapies failing to demonstrate efficacy or showing pronounced toxicity. A prime example is Vaccinex Inc.'s phase II trial of Pepinemab, which failed to meet pre-specified co-primary endpoints for early manifest and prodromal HD patients.

The symptomatic treatment segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to the product availability and patent protection. Disease-modifying therapies is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast years due to the entry of SAGE-718, and Cellavita-HD

Companies are now focusing on the development of treatments that can be injected directly into the brain to directly inhibit the formation of mutant HTT protein, instead of targeting the mutant protein

Drugs with novel targets in early-phase development include Cellavita and Azidus Brazil's Cellavita HD (stem cell therapy), Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. mHTT ZFP (zinc finger protein), and UniQure's AMT-130 (gene therapy)

North America held the highest revenue share in 2022 and is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period due to better reimbursement facilities and the high burden of HD in the U.S. and Canada

