Global Huntington's Disease Treatment Market Report 2023: Growing R&D and Increasing Demand Fuels 16% Annual Growth

DUBLIN, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Huntington's Disease Treatment Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Huntington's disease treatment market was estimated to be worth USD 0.4 billion in 2022. The market is likely to grow at a rate of 16.0% in the forecast period of 2023-2031. Driven by the growing demand and increasing R&D activities, the market is anticipated to be worth USD 1.52 billion by 2031.

Huntington's Disease Treatment Market: Introduction

The global Huntington's disease treatment market report provides an in-depth analysis of the market and its segments. Huntington's disease is a rare, inherited neurodegenerative disorder that affects a small percentage of the global population. The lack of effective treatments for Huntington's disease has been a major challenge for healthcare providers and researchers worldwide. The report covers the market for Huntington's disease treatment and provides a detailed analysis of the market size, growth, and trends.

The Huntington's disease treatment market is expected to witness significant advancements in the coming years. The development of novel therapies, such as gene therapy and RNA interference, and the increasing focus on personalized medicine are likely to drive the growth of the market. Additionally, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies and the increasing demand for advanced diagnostic tools and treatment options are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players.

Moreover, the growing adoption of telemedicine and digital health technologies may provide new avenues for the management and treatment of Huntington's disease, potentially improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. As a result, the global Huntington's disease treatment market is expected to continue its growth trajectory throughout the forecast period, offering numerous opportunities for key players and investors in the industry.

Huntington's Disease Epidemiology

Huntington's disease is a rare inherited disorder that affects the brain and nervous system. The disease is caused by a genetic mutation that leads to the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. Huntington's disease affects people of all races and ethnicities, with an estimated prevalence of 5-10 cases per 100,000 people worldwide.

The onset of Huntington's disease typically occurs in midlife, with symptoms appearing between the ages of 30 and 50 years. The disease is characterized by a progressive loss of motor control, cognitive decline, and psychiatric symptoms. Currently, there is no cure for Huntington's disease, and the available treatments only provide symptomatic relief.

The prevalence of Huntington's disease varies across different regions of the world. The disease is more common in certain populations, such as those of European ancestry, and less common in others, such as those of Asian and African descent. In North America and Europe, the prevalence of Huntington's disease is estimated to be between 5 and 10 cases per 100,000 people, while in Asia and Africa, the prevalence is lower, at around 1 case per 100,000 people.

The incidence of Huntington's disease is also influenced by gender, with men and women being affected at similar rates. However, the age of onset may be slightly earlier in men than in women.

Huntington's Disease Treatment Market Segmentations

Market Breakup by Treatment Method

Symptomatic Treatment

Disease-modifying Therapies

Palliative Care Treatment

Others

Market Breakup by Diagnosis Method

Neurological Exams and Neuropsychological Tests

Psychiatric Evaluation

Brain-Imaging and Function Tests

Genetic Counselling

Predictive Genetic Tests

Others

Market Breakup by Drug Class

Mood Stabilizers

Antipsychotic Drugs

Antidepressants

Others

Market Breakup by Treatment Channel

Public

Private

Huntington's Disease Treatment Market Breakup by Region

North America

United States of America

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Australia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

Huntington's Disease Treatment Market Scenario

North America dominates the Huntington's disease treatment market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The high prevalence of Huntington's disease in North America and Europe, coupled with the favorable reimbursement policies, is driving the growth of the market in these regions. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing awareness about Huntington's disease and the rising healthcare expenditure in the region.

The market is highly fragmented, with numerous small and mid-sized companies operating in the market. The lack of effective treatments for Huntington's disease has led to the emergence of a large number of companies focusing on the development of innovative therapies for this disorder.

Key Players in the Global Huntington's Disease Treatment Market

The report gives an in-depth analysis of the key players involved in the Huntington's Disease Treatment market, sponsors manufacturing the drugs, and putting them through trials to get FDA approvals. The companies included in the market are as follows:

H. Lundbeck A/S

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Bausch Health Companies Inc

Hetero Drugs Limited

Lupin Limited

Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

SOM Biotech

Annexon, Inc

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Huntington's Disease Overview

5 Patient Profile

6 Current Scenario Evaluation and Regulatory Framework

7 Challenges and Unmet Needs

8 Global Huntington's Disease Treatment Market

9 North America Huntington's Disease Treatment Market

10 Europe Huntington's Disease Treatment Market

11 Asia Pacific Huntington's Disease Treatment Market

12 Latin America Huntington's Disease Treatment Market

13 Middle East and Africa Huntington's Disease Treatment Market

14 Global Huntington's Disease Treatment Market Dynamics

15 Supplier Landscape

16 Global Huntington's Disease Treatment Market- Distribution Model (Additional Insight)

17 Payment Methods (Additional Insight)

Companies Mentioned

H. Lundbeck A/S

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Hetero Drugs Limited

Lupin Limited

Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

SOM Biotech

Annexon, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y3lot9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets