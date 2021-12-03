Global HVAC Equipment Market Report 2021: Market was Valued at $84.65 Billion in 2020 - Market Insights and Forecasts to 2026

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global HVAC Equipment Market (2021 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global HVAC Equipment Market was valued at USD 84.65 billion in the year 2020.

The global HVAC Equipment market is witnessing lucrative growth owing to the use of natural refrigerants, such as CO2, coupled with increasing efforts by various governments across the globe to promote energy-efficient products is expected to drive the market.

The major factors driving the market for HVAC equipment include an increase in new households, rising average construction spending, rising government spending on sustainable building development, rapid urbanization, and growth in disposable income across several economies.

APAC region occupied the largest share in global HVAC Equipment market. Climate is an important factor which will drive the demand for HVAC products in the APAC region.

Countries such as Australia experience extreme climatic conditions. Countries in South-East Asia such as Thailand and Malaysia are known for their wet and humid climates. Population in the Asia Pacific region seek energy efficient air conditioners to offset hot and extreme weather conditions.

The COVID-19 pandemic is restricting the supply of HVAC equipment and other control components due to severe disruptions in the global supply chain. Thus, the anticipated growth of the HVAC controls market across several application segments is expected to witness decline. Social distancing being the foremost way of curbing the spread of the disease, many HVAC businesses are being forced to either temporarily shut down, lay off employees, or pivot to operating remotely.

Cooling systems are mostly used in the summers to maintain the comfort level of an enclosed space by regulating the warm air with the introduction of conditioned air. Cooling equipment has been segmented into room air conditioners, split ac, unitary air conditioners, VRF systems, chillers, coolers, and cooling towers.

HVAC systems provide thermal comfort to occupants of a building or room accompanied by indoor air quality. HVAC systems used for residential purposes maintain a consistent temperature, offer varying humidity levels, and improve air quality.

These systems can be classified into local or central systems according to zones, locations, and air distributions. Moreover, growing urbanization has resulted in the increasing adoption of HVAC systems for residential purposes

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

The companies analysed in the report include

Daikin

Carrier

Trane Technologies

Johnson Control

Honeywell International Inc

LG Electronics

Lennox International

Mitsubishi Electric

Emerson

Rheem

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report scope & Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 Focus on Merger and Acquisition for better growth of the company

2.2 Focus on CO2 Reduction

2.3 Increase Expenses in Research and Development



3. HVAC Equipment Market: Product Overview



4. Global HVAC Equipment Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2020

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on HVAC Equipment Market

4.3 Global HVAC Equipment Market: Growth & Forecast



5. Global HVAC Equipment Market Segmentation, By Equipment Type (Value)

5.1 Global HVAC Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

5.2 Competitive Scenario of HVAC Equipment Market: By Equipment Type (2020 & 2026)

5.3 By Heating Equipment- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.3.1 Competitive Scenario of HVAC Equipment Market: By Heating Equipment (2020 & 2026)

5.3.2 Heating Equipment Sub segment - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4 By Cooling Equipment- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4.1 Competitive Scenario of HVAC Equipment Market: By Cooling Equipment (2020 & 2026)

5.4.2 Cooling Equipment Sub segment - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.5 By Ventilation Equipment- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.5.1 Competitive Scenario of HVAC Equipment Market: By Ventilation Equipment (2020 & 2026)

5.5.2 Ventilation Equipment Sub segment - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



6. Global HVAC Equipment Market Segmentation, By End User (Value)

6.1 Global HVAC Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

6.2 Competitive Scenario of HVAC Equipment Market: By End User (2020 & 2026)

6.3 By Residential- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.4 By Commercial- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.5 By Industrial- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



7. Global HVAC Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global HVAC Equipment Market: By Region (2020 & 2026)



8. America HVAC Equipment Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

8.1 America HVAC Equipment Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.2 America HVAC Equipment Market: Prominent Companies

8.3 Market Segmentation By Equipment Type (Heating Equipment, Cooling Equipment, Ventilation Equipment)

8.4 Market Segmentation By End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial)

8.5 Americas HVAC Equipment Market: Segmental Analysis

8.6 Americas HVAC Equipment Market: Country Analysis

8.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Americas HVAC Equipment Market- By Country, By Value (Year-2026)

8.8 Competitive Scenario of Americas HVAC Equipment Market- By Country (2020 & 2026)



9. Europe HVAC Equipment Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



10. Asia Pacific HVAC Equipment Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



11. Global HVAC Equipment Market Dynamics

11.1 Global HVAC Equipment Market Drivers

11.2 Global HVAC Equipment Market Restraints

11.3 Global HVAC Equipment Market Trends



12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global HVAC Equipment Market - By Equipment Type (Year 2026)

12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global HVAC Equipment Market - By End User (Year 2026)

12.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global HVAC Equipment Market - By Region (Year 2026)



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Share of leading companies



14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w0d5iz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets