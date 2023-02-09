Global HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) Systems Market Analysis Report 2022: New Revenue Stream for Contractors Enabling Time-bound Maintenance and Servicing

Feb 09, 2023, 10:40 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technologies Transforming HVAC Systems and Their Global Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study discusses various innovative and novel technologies that are transforming HVAC systems.
HVAC systems have been witnessing a major transformation with the inclusion of novel technologies, including IoT and artificial intelligence/machine learning. These technologies offer various benefits and improvements for legacy HVAC systems, such as improved efficiency, remote monitoring and control, energy savings, and reduced carbon emissions.
HVAC system users, including enterprises, institutes, and homeowners, have greater incentive and drive to adopt and integrate these technologies into their HVAC systems because of increasing energy costs, various environmental concerns, and system performance challenges.
In the future, the focus on the sustainability of HVAC systems will be a major driver in users adopting smart HVAC systems. Increasing environmental concerns, such as global warming and severe climates, are creating awareness among people, organizations, and enterprises about their environmental impact and carbon emissions. Smart HVAC systems offer a good opportunity for organizations to reduce their carbon emissions.
In addition, 5G/6G networks will increase the adoption rate of smart HVAC, as these networks offer faster data rates and uninterrupted and secure connectivity that will support the operations of HVAC installations. Industry 4.0, where everything is wirelessly interconnected, is also driving the demand for smart HVAC systems.
On the manufacturing side, 3D printing technology will drive the manufacturing of custom-based miniature HVAC systems unique to individual applications.
The study covers the following topics:
- Recent developments in HVAC systems
- Impact and application of IT technologies on HVAC systems
- Key companies offering various innovative technologies, products, and solutions
- Growth opportunities
- Future prospects and technology roadmap
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems Industry
2. Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Research Methodology
- Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3. Overview of HVAC Systems
- HVAC Systems
- Types of HVAC Systems
- HVAC System Deliverables
- HVAC System Applications
- Transforming Technologies in HVAC Systems
4. Recent Developments and Advancements in HVAC Systems
- Patent Trend Assessment
- Impact of IoT and Cloud Computing Technologies on HVAC Systems
- Impact of AI/ML Technologies on HVAC Systems
- Impact of Data/Cybersecurity on HVAC Systems
5. Companies to Action
- Particle, the United States
- Panasonic, Japan
- BrainBox AI, Canada
- Motili, the United States
- SCADAfence, Israel
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: New Revenue Stream for Contractors Enabling Time-bound Maintenance and Servicing
- Growth Opportunity 2: Green HVAC System for Zero Carbon Emissions
- Growth Opportunity 3: Cybersecurity for Smart HVAC Systems
7. Technology Roadmap
- Integrated Technology Roadmap
- Strategic Insights
8. Appendix
- Key Contacts
- Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation
9. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4l33fv
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article