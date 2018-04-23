NEW YORK, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About HVAC Rental Equipment



HVAC systems are used for heating, cooling, and air conditioning spaces such as commercial buildings, and industrial facilities. End-users opt for HVAC rental services owing to the cost constraints or short duration requirements.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global HVAC rental equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 7.62% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global HVAC rental equipment market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of HVAC rental equipment.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global HVAC Rental Equipment Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Aggreko

• Ingersoll-Rand

• Johnson Controls

• United Rentals

• UNITED TECHNOLOGIES



Market driver

• Increasing demand from food and beverages industry

Market challenge

• Low preference for rental services

Market trend

• Rising stringent regulations on refrigerant use in Europe

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



