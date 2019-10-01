Global HVDC Transmission Industry
Oct 01, 2019, 08:50 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
HVDC Transmission market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.
5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.6%. Line Commutated Converter (LCC), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.9 Billion by the year 2025, Line Commutated Converter (LCC) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$157.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$413.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Line Commutated Converter (LCC) will reach a market size of US$228.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, ABB Ltd. (Switzerland); AECOM (USA); American Superconductor Corporation (USA); Atco Electric Ltd. (Canada); C-Epri Electric Power Engineering Co., Ltd. (China); Doble Engineering Company (USA); EPCOS AG (Germany); General Electric Company (USA); Hitachi Ltd. (Japan); Hvdc Technologies Ltd. (United Kingdom); Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan); Nexans SA (France); NKT A/S (Denmark); NR Electric Co., Ltd. (China); Prysmian Group (Italy); PSC Specialist Group, Inc. (USA); Schneider Electric SA (France); Siemens AG (Germany); Toshiba Corporation (Japan); Transgrid Solutions Inc. (Canada)
