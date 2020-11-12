Global Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Industry
Global Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Market to Reach $5.4 Billion by 2027
Nov 12, 2020, 12:20 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Repair, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.9% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Production segment is readjusted to a revised 20.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $493.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.2% CAGR
The Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$493.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$959.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.6% and 15.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.8% CAGR.
Prototype Segment to Record 15.8% CAGR
In the global Prototype segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$285.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$795.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$634 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 159-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- DMG Mori Co., Ltd.
- Mazak Corporation
- Stratasys Ltd.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machines Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 53
