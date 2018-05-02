NEW YORK, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit



Integrated drive unit consists of an electric motor, power electronics, and gearbox packed into a single unit for EVs.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global hybrid and electric vehicle integrated drive unit market will post a revenue of more than USD 4 billion in terms of units by 2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global hybrid and electric vehicle integrated drive unit market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Bosch

• BorgWarner

• Continental AG

• GKN plc

• Siemens

• ZF Friedrichshafen



Market driver

• IDU makes EVs more efficient through weight reduction

Market challenge

• High cost of ownership of EVs

Market trend

• Growing popularity of fully IDU

