Global Hybrid AVOD/SVOD Market Report 2023-2029: Streaming Entertainment is on the Verge of a Significant Transformation

Research and Markets

04 Oct, 2023, 12:15 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hybrid AVOD-SVOD Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The landscape of streaming entertainment is on the verge of a significant transformation, as industry giants Netflix, Disney+, HBO, and Paramount+ gear up to usher in a new era of hybrid revenues in the AVOD-SVOD realm.

According to insightful projections, these streaming powerhouses are poised to collectively generate a staggering $20 billion in hybrid AVOD-SVOD revenues by the year 2029, marking a substantial surge from the $6 billion recorded in 2023.

Notably, this impressive revenue stream will find itself almost evenly divided between Advertising-Based Video On Demand (AVOD) and Subscription-Based Video On Demand (SVOD).

However, as Principal Analyst Simon Murray emphasizes, these forecasts represent a scaled-back outlook compared to previous expectations, given adjustments in expansion strategies and rollout timelines.

Looking ahead, these streaming giants are set to introduce their hybrid AVOD-SVOD offerings to the world's foremost advertising markets, heralding a transformative chapter in the streaming industry's evolution.

Who should read this report?

Job Functions:

  • Corporate development
  • Strategy
  • Analyst
  • Researcher

Types of Companies:

  • Content owners
  • Broadcasters
  • SVOD platforms
  • AVOD platforms
  • Telcos
  • Pay TV operators
  • TV equipment manufacturers
  • Banks - Media analysts
  • Consultancies - media analysts
  • Satellite operators

Key Topics Covered:

This 242-page PDF and excel report contains extensive coverage of hybrid AVOD-SVOD sector (TV episodes and movies). Based on June 2023 results and updating major platform launches, the report comprises:

  • Executive Summary.
  • AVOD-SVOD platforms for Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+ and HBO Max, including subscriber and revenues estimates for 138 countries, regionally and globally (2015 to 2029),.
  • Insight profiles: globally and for 10 countries: Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, UK, USA
  • Forecasts for 138 countries and global overviews from 2015 to 2029

Companies Mentioned

  • Netflix
  • Disney+
  • Paramount+
  • HBO Max

