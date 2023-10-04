Global Hybrid AVOD/SVOD Market Report 2023-2029: Streaming Entertainment is on the Verge of a Significant Transformation

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hybrid AVOD-SVOD Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The landscape of streaming entertainment is on the verge of a significant transformation, as industry giants Netflix, Disney+, HBO, and Paramount+ gear up to usher in a new era of hybrid revenues in the AVOD-SVOD realm.

According to insightful projections, these streaming powerhouses are poised to collectively generate a staggering $20 billion in hybrid AVOD-SVOD revenues by the year 2029, marking a substantial surge from the $6 billion recorded in 2023.

Notably, this impressive revenue stream will find itself almost evenly divided between Advertising-Based Video On Demand (AVOD) and Subscription-Based Video On Demand (SVOD).

However, as Principal Analyst Simon Murray emphasizes, these forecasts represent a scaled-back outlook compared to previous expectations, given adjustments in expansion strategies and rollout timelines.

Looking ahead, these streaming giants are set to introduce their hybrid AVOD-SVOD offerings to the world's foremost advertising markets, heralding a transformative chapter in the streaming industry's evolution.

Who should read this report?



Job Functions:

Corporate development

Strategy

Analyst

Researcher

Types of Companies:

Content owners

Broadcasters

SVOD platforms

AVOD platforms

Telcos

Pay TV operators

TV equipment manufacturers

Banks - Media analysts

Consultancies - media analysts

Satellite operators

Key Topics Covered:

This 242-page PDF and excel report contains extensive coverage of hybrid AVOD-SVOD sector (TV episodes and movies). Based on June 2023 results and updating major platform launches, the report comprises:

Executive Summary.

AVOD-SVOD platforms for Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+ and HBO Max, including subscriber and revenues estimates for 138 countries, regionally and globally (2015 to 2029),.

Insight profiles: globally and for 10 countries: Brazil , Canada , China , France , Germany , India , Japan , South Korea , UK, USA

, , , , , , , , UK, Forecasts for 138 countries and global overviews from 2015 to 2029

