Global Hybrid Bikes Market Analysis 2023 to 2030, Featuring Leading Brands BMC Group Holding, Cannondale Bicycle, Specialized Bicycle Components, and More

The global hybrid bikes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.8% to reach $9.83 billion by 2030 from $7.1 billion in 2023.

This report on global hybrid bikes market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global hybrid bikes market by segmenting the market based on product type, size, material, end user, distribution channel, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the hybrid bikes market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Companies Mentioned

BMC Group Holding AG.

Boardman Bikes Ltd,

Cannondale Bicycle Corporation,

Diamondback

Firefox Bikes

Fuji Bike Worldwide,

Giant Bicycle, Inc.

Jamis Bikes

Marin Bikes

Raleigh America

SCOTT Sports SA

Shimano Inc.

Specialized Bicycle Components

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Versatile Properties

Rising Awareness Regarding Health and Security Among Riders

Product Innovation and Integration of Smart Technologies

Challenges

Preference for Alternatives

Limited Penetration

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Product Type

Fitness Bicycle

Dual Sports Bicycle

Urban & Commuter Bicycle

by Size

XXS

XS

S

M

L

XL

XXL

by Material

Steel

Aluminium

Carbon Fibers

by End-user

Men

Women

Kids

by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

