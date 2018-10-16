Global Hybrid Cloud Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Hybrid Cloud in US$ Million.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 60 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Abiquo Europe Ltd.

- Amazon Web Services

- Atlantic.Net

- Cisco Systems Inc.

- Dell Inc.

- Expedient



HYBRID CLOUD MCP-7

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study





2. MARKET OVERVIEW



Hybrid Cloud: A Powerful Weapon in Battling Digital Disruption

Table 1: With the Onslaught of Digital Disruption, Cloud Blending Grows in Prominence to Achieve a Truly Elastic, As-A-Service Computing Infrastructure: Percentage Breakdown of the Cloud Market by Deployment Model for the Year 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Converging Clouds: The New Future of Cloud Computing

How the Cloud is Revolutionizing IT & Business?

Public & Private Clouds Make Their Mark

Inherent Issues of Public & Private Cloud Deployment Models Brings Focus on Hybrid Cloud

Hybrid Clouds - Combining Benefits of Public & Private Clouds

Elimination of the Need for IT Capacity Planning: A Key Adoption Accelerator

Synoptic Market Overview

Outlook





3. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS



Key Trends in the Hybrid Cloud Market

Hybrid - The Way to Go

Analytics Drives

Networking and Software Play a Key Role

Decision of Either/Or Dissipates

Multi-Cloud Offers Benefits

Backup Trends Differ

Cloud Bursts - A Key Trend

Software Defined Storage to Gain Momentum

Serverless Computing to Move to On-Premises

Progressive Maturity of the Cloud Business Model Drives Focus on Hybrid Cloud

Table 2: Hybrid Cloud Adoption Grows with Cloud Maturity: Breakdown of Companies in Various Stages of Cloud Adoption by Company Size (1000+ Employees & Less Than 1000 Employees) for the Year 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Projected Investments in Cloud Computing Services to Benefit Adoption of Hybrid Cloud as a Secure Access Route for Public Cloud Services: World Market for Public Cloud Computing Services (in US$ Million) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Hybrid Cloud Makes Enterprise Mobility & BYOD Implementation Easier

Table 4: Robust Spends on Enterprise Mobility Spurs Interest in the Load Balancing Capability of Hybrid Cloud: World Market for Mobile Enterprise Infrastructure Software and Services (in US$ Million) by Geographic Region for the Years 2017 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Examining the Scale of BYOD Implementations .

Table 5: Ballooning BYOD Trend Throws Focus on Empowering BYOD with Hybrid Cloud to Eliminate Shadow IT: Robust Penetration of BYOD Devices as Measured by the Per Capita Distribution of Connected Devices Per Knowledge Worker in Select Countries for the Year 2015 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

The Growing Murkiness of Cloud Politics Spurs Adoption of Hybrid Cloud

Strong Adoption of Big Data Strengthens the Business Case for Hybrid Cloud Migration

Big Data Wheels Begin to Roll .

Hybrid Cloud to Drive the Success of Big Data Projects

Table 6: Mind Bending Spurt in Big Data Creation Amplifies the Need for Hybrid Cloud for Managing Big Data Technologies: Global Big Data Generation (in Zettabytes) for the Years 2010, 2017 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Hybrid Cloud Aptly Suited to Power Internet of Things

Table 7: The Ballooning IoT Ecosystem Fuels Interest in Hybrid Cloud as a Linchpin for IoT Project Success: World Market for IoT Analyzed with Number of IoT Connected Devices for Years 2016, 2018 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Large-Scale Enterprises With Private Cloud Migrate to Hybrid Cloud

Table 8: Preferred Choice of Multi-Cloud Deployments Among Large Enterprises - Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Enterprise Representatives Surveyed Against their Preferred Choice of Multi-Cloud Strategy as of 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Mushrooming SMBs & Start-Ups Adopt Hybrid Cloud for Back-Up & Disaster Recovery

Table 9: Percentage of Companies with Less than 10 Employees in Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

PaaS and Containers as Hybrid Cloud Platforms

Emergence of Various Novel or Revamped Hybrid Cloud Technologies

Azure Stack

VMware Cloud on AWS

Google Cloud Platform

SSDs Beneficial to Private Cloud

Developed Markets Lead from the Front, While Developing Markets to Power Growth in Coming Years

Challenges

Continued Skepticism Over Security of Cloud Infrastructure

Network Issues





4. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW



Cloud Computing: A Definition

What's a Cloud?

Typical Cloud Deployment Models

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Community Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Hybrid Cloud - A Review

Advantages of Hybrid Cloud

Unlocks Multiple Options

Workload Tiering Alleviates Security Concerns

Lower Time to Production

Leveraging from Existing Resources & Infrastructure

Low-Latency Application Requirements

Enhanced Resource Allocation

Optimization of Infrastructure Spending

Scalability

Enables Cloudbursting

Enhances Organizational Agility





5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Hybrid Cloud Vendors Compete to Grab Market Pie

Optimization of Network Connections to the Cloud Critical

Competition Remains Stiff in the Hybrid Cloud Market

A Review of Leading Hybrid Cloud Providers

Amazon

Cisco

Dell EMC

Equinix

Google

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

Rackspace

Verizon Enterprise

VMware

5.1 Focus on Select Players

Abiquo Europe Ltd (UK)

Amazon Web Services (USA)

Atlantic.Net (USA)

Cisco Systems Inc. (USA)

Dell Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Dell EMC (USA)

VMware, Inc. (USA)

Expedient (USA)

Equinix, Inc. (USA)

Fujitsu Limited (Japan)

Google LLC (USA)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (USA)

IBM Corporation (USA)

Microsoft Corporation (USA)

Oracle Corporation (USA)

Panzura (USA)

Rackspace Hosting Inc. (USA)

RightScale, Inc. (USA)

5.2 Service Launches

Latticework Introduces Amber Hybrid Cloud Storage Platform

Nimbix Announces the Technology Preview of JARVICE 3.0™

HPE Rolls Out HPE GreenLake Hybrid Cloud

Huawei Unveils its Hybrid Cloud Solution for Microsoft Azure Stack

Cantemo Launches Cantemo iconik™ Hybrid Cloud-Based Hub

Huawei Releases New Hybrid Cloud Storage Solution

Panzura Announces Panzura Inside 2.0

Nutanix Rolls Out Nutanix Xi Cloud Services and Nutanix Calm

Dell EMC Introduces Hybrid Cloud Platform for Microsoft Azure Stack

5.3 Recent Industry Activity

KCOM Partners with Abiquo to Provide Hybrid Cloud Services

Hitachi Vantara to Acquire REAN Cloud

IBM Collaborates with Red Hat for Hybrid Cloud Solutions

HPE Acquires RedPixie to Develop its Hybrid IT Consulting Capabilities

Salesforce Acquires MuleSoft

VMware to Take Over CloudVelox's Technology

VMware to Acquire CloudCoreo

Citrix Snaps Up Cedexis

Unitas Global Acquires Solinea

Red Hat to Acquire CoreOS

Cisco to Acquire Skyport Systems

Microsoft to Acquire Avere Systems

Telstra Acquires VMtech

VMware and Amazon Web Services Expand Hybrid Cloud Partnership

Cisco Partners with Google Cloud to Deliver Hybrid Cloud Solution

NetApp Partners with Microsoft to Launch Microsoft Azure Enterprise Network File System

SEA Announces 7-Year Agreement to Use Hybrid IT Environment with IBM Cloud

HPE to Acquire Cloud Technology Partners

DXC Technology and VMware Expands Partnership with New DXC Managed Cloud Services

Pulsant Acquires LayerV

Nutanix Alliances with Google® Cloud to Deploy and Manage Cloud-based Applications

HPE Partners with Hedvig to Create Hybrid Cloud Storage Platform

Fujitsu Develops Conventional Technology to Build Virtual Network Infrastructure

Fujitsu Develops Conventional Technology to Build Virtual Network Infrastructure

Dell Technologies Acquires EMC





6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Hybrid Cloud by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: World 5-Year Perspective for Hybrid Cloud by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenue for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE





7.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Cloud Computing Market in North America Over the Years - A Review

B.Market Analytics

Table 12: US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Hybrid Cloud Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.2 Canada

Market Analysis

Table 13: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Hybrid Cloud Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.3 Japan

A.Market Analysis

Overview

Market Overview

Advanced Cloud Education and Research in Universities

University of Tsukuba

Kyushu University

B.Market Analytics

Table 14: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Hybrid Cloud Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4 Europe

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Increased Cloud IT Spending: A Key Fallout of the Debt Crisis in Europe

A Peek into the European Cloud Strategy

B.Market Analytics

Table 15: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Hybrid Cloud by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: European 5-Year Perspective for Hybrid Cloud by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenue for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5 Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Asia Pacific: The Fastest Growing Market

An Insight into the Indian Hybrid Cloud Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 17: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Hybrid Cloud by Geographic Region/Country - Australia, China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: Asia-Pacific 5-Year Perspective for Hybrid Cloud by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenue for Australia, China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.6 Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 19: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Hybrid Cloud by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: Latin American 5-Year Perspective for Hybrid Cloud by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenue for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.7 Rest of World

Market Analysis

Table 21: Rest of World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Hybrid Cloud Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





8. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 60 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 61) The United States (45) Canada (5) Japan (1) Europe (6) - France (1) - Germany (1) - The United Kingdom (3) - Rest of Europe (1) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3) Middle East (1)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03769715



