Global Hybrid Cloud Markets to 2022 - Continued Skepticism Over Security of Cloud Infrastructure

The "Hybrid Cloud - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Hybrid Cloud in US$ Million. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study



2. MARKET OVERVIEW

Hybrid Cloud: A Powerful Weapon in Battling Digital Disruption

Converging Clouds: The New Future of Cloud Computing

How the Cloud is Revolutionizing IT & Business?

Public & Private Clouds Make Their Mark

Inherent Issues of Public & Private Cloud Deployment Models Brings Focus on Hybrid Cloud

Hybrid Clouds - Combining Benefits of Public & Private Clouds

Elimination of the Need for IT Capacity Planning: A Key Adoption Accelerator

Synoptic Market Overview

Outlook



3. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS

Key Trends in the Hybrid Cloud Market

Hybrid - The Way to Go

Analytics Drives

Networking and Software Play a Key Role

Decision of Either/Or Dissipates

Multi-Cloud Offers Benefits

Backup Trends Differ

Cloud Bursts - A Key Trend

Software Defined Storage to Gain Momentum

Serverless Computing to Move to On-Premises

Progressive Maturity of the Cloud Business Model Drives Focus on Hybrid Cloud

Hybrid Cloud Makes Enterprise Mobility & BYOD Implementation Easier

Examining the Scale of BYOD Implementations .

The Growing Murkiness of Cloud Politics Spurs Adoption of Hybrid Cloud

Strong Adoption of Big Data Strengthens the Business Case for Hybrid Cloud Migration

Big Data Wheels Begin to Roll .

Hybrid Cloud to Drive the Success of Big Data Projects

Hybrid Cloud Aptly Suited to Power Internet of Things

Large-Scale Enterprises With Private Cloud Migrate to Hybrid Cloud

Mushrooming SMBs & Start-Ups Adopt Hybrid Cloud for Back-Up & Disaster Recovery

PaaS and Containers as Hybrid Cloud Platforms

Emergence of Various Novel or Revamped Hybrid Cloud Technologies

Azure Stack

VMware Cloud on AWS

Google Cloud Platform

SSDs Beneficial to Private Cloud

Developed Markets Lead from the Front, While Developing Markets to Power Growth in Coming Years

Challenges

Continued Skepticism Over Security of Cloud Infrastructure

Network Issues



4. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW

Cloud Computing: A Definition

What's a Cloud?

Typical Cloud Deployment Models

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Community Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Hybrid Cloud - A Review

Advantages of Hybrid Cloud

Unlocks Multiple Options

Workload Tiering Alleviates Security Concerns

Lower Time to Production

Leveraging from Existing Resources & Infrastructure

Low-Latency Application Requirements

Enhanced Resource Allocation

Optimization of Infrastructure Spending

Scalability

Enables Cloudbursting

Enhances Organizational Agility



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Hybrid Cloud Vendors Compete to Grab Market Pie

Optimization of Network Connections to the Cloud Critical

Competition Remains Stiff in the Hybrid Cloud Market

A Review of Leading Hybrid Cloud Providers

Amazon

Cisco

Dell EMC

Equinix

Google

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

Rackspace

Verizon Enterprise

VMware



5.1 Focus on Select Players



5.2 Service Launches

Latticework Introduces Amber Hybrid Cloud Storage Platform

Nimbix Announces the Technology Preview of JARVICE 3.0

HPE Rolls Out HPE GreenLake Hybrid Cloud

Huawei Unveils its Hybrid Cloud Solution for Microsoft Azure Stack

Cantemo Launches Cantemo iconik Hybrid Cloud-Based Hub

Huawei Releases New Hybrid Cloud Storage Solution

Panzura Announces Panzura Inside 2.0

Nutanix Rolls Out Nutanix Xi Cloud Services and Nutanix Calm

Dell EMC Introduces Hybrid Cloud Platform for Microsoft Azure Stack



5.3 Recent Industry Activity

KCOM Partners with Abiquo to Provide Hybrid Cloud Services

Hitachi Vantara to Acquire REAN Cloud

IBM Collaborates with Red Hat for Hybrid Cloud Solutions

HPE Acquires RedPixie to Develop its Hybrid IT Consulting Capabilities

Salesforce Acquires MuleSoft

VMware to Take Over CloudVelox's Technology

VMware to Acquire CloudCoreo

Citrix Snaps Up Cedexis

Unitas Global Acquires Solinea

Red Hat to Acquire CoreOS

Cisco to Acquire Skyport Systems

Microsoft to Acquire Avere Systems

Telstra Acquires VMtech

VMware and Amazon Web Services Expand Hybrid Cloud Partnership

Cisco Partners with Google Cloud to Deliver Hybrid Cloud Solution

NetApp Partners with Microsoft to Launch Microsoft Azure Enterprise Network File System

SEA Announces 7-Year Agreement to Use Hybrid IT Environment with IBM Cloud

HPE to Acquire Cloud Technology Partners

DXC Technology and VMware Expands Partnership with New DXC Managed Cloud Services

Pulsant Acquires LayerV

Nutanix Alliances with Google Cloud to Deploy and Manage Cloud-based Applications

HPE Partners with Hedvig to Create Hybrid Cloud Storage Platform

Fujitsu Develops Conventional Technology to Build Virtual Network Infrastructure

Fujitsu Develops Conventional Technology to Build Virtual Network Infrastructure

Dell Technologies Acquires EMC



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

Cloud Computing Market in North America Over the Years - A Review

B. Market Analytics



7.2 Canada

Market Analysis



7.3 Japan

A. Market Analysis

Overview

Market Overview

Advanced Cloud Education and Research in Universities

University of Tsukuba

Kyushu University

B. Market Analytics



7.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

Increased Cloud IT Spending: A Key Fallout of the Debt Crisis in Europe

A Peek into the European Cloud Strategy

B. Market Analytics



7.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Outlook

Asia Pacific: The Fastest Growing Market

An Insight into the Indian Hybrid Cloud Market

B. Market Analytics



7.6 Latin America

Market Analysis



7.7 Rest of World

Market Analysis



8. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 60 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 61)

The United States (45)

(45) Canada (5)

(5) Japan (1)

(1) Europe (6)

(6) France (1)

(1)

Germany (1)

(1)

The United Kingdom (3)

(3)

Rest of Europe (1)

(1) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)

(Excluding Japan) (3) Middle East (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7nb6r6/global_hybrid?w=5





