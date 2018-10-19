Global Hybrid Cloud Markets to 2022 - Continued Skepticism Over Security of Cloud Infrastructure
The "Hybrid Cloud - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Hybrid Cloud in US$ Million. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 60 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Abiquo Europe Ltd (UK)
- Amazon Web Services
- Atlantic.Net
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Dell EMC
- Dell Technologies, Inc.
- Equinix, Inc.
- Expedient
- Fujitsu Limited (Japan)
- Google LLC
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
- IBM Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Panzura
- Rackspace Hosting Inc.
- VMware, Inc.
- Verizon Enterprise
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
2. MARKET OVERVIEW
Hybrid Cloud: A Powerful Weapon in Battling Digital Disruption
Converging Clouds: The New Future of Cloud Computing
How the Cloud is Revolutionizing IT & Business?
Public & Private Clouds Make Their Mark
Inherent Issues of Public & Private Cloud Deployment Models Brings Focus on Hybrid Cloud
Hybrid Clouds - Combining Benefits of Public & Private Clouds
Elimination of the Need for IT Capacity Planning: A Key Adoption Accelerator
Synoptic Market Overview
Outlook
3. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS
Key Trends in the Hybrid Cloud Market
Hybrid - The Way to Go
Analytics Drives
Networking and Software Play a Key Role
Decision of Either/Or Dissipates
Multi-Cloud Offers Benefits
Backup Trends Differ
Cloud Bursts - A Key Trend
Software Defined Storage to Gain Momentum
Serverless Computing to Move to On-Premises
Progressive Maturity of the Cloud Business Model Drives Focus on Hybrid Cloud
Hybrid Cloud Makes Enterprise Mobility & BYOD Implementation Easier
Examining the Scale of BYOD Implementations .
The Growing Murkiness of Cloud Politics Spurs Adoption of Hybrid Cloud
Strong Adoption of Big Data Strengthens the Business Case for Hybrid Cloud Migration
Big Data Wheels Begin to Roll .
Hybrid Cloud to Drive the Success of Big Data Projects
Hybrid Cloud Aptly Suited to Power Internet of Things
Large-Scale Enterprises With Private Cloud Migrate to Hybrid Cloud
Mushrooming SMBs & Start-Ups Adopt Hybrid Cloud for Back-Up & Disaster Recovery
PaaS and Containers as Hybrid Cloud Platforms
Emergence of Various Novel or Revamped Hybrid Cloud Technologies
Azure Stack
VMware Cloud on AWS
Google Cloud Platform
SSDs Beneficial to Private Cloud
Developed Markets Lead from the Front, While Developing Markets to Power Growth in Coming Years
Challenges
Continued Skepticism Over Security of Cloud Infrastructure
Network Issues
4. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW
Cloud Computing: A Definition
What's a Cloud?
Typical Cloud Deployment Models
Public Cloud
Private Cloud
Community Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
Hybrid Cloud - A Review
Advantages of Hybrid Cloud
Unlocks Multiple Options
Workload Tiering Alleviates Security Concerns
Lower Time to Production
Leveraging from Existing Resources & Infrastructure
Low-Latency Application Requirements
Enhanced Resource Allocation
Optimization of Infrastructure Spending
Scalability
Enables Cloudbursting
Enhances Organizational Agility
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Hybrid Cloud Vendors Compete to Grab Market Pie
Optimization of Network Connections to the Cloud Critical
Competition Remains Stiff in the Hybrid Cloud Market
A Review of Leading Hybrid Cloud Providers
Amazon
Cisco
Dell EMC
Equinix
Google
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
IBM
Microsoft
Oracle
Rackspace
Verizon Enterprise
VMware
5.1 Focus on Select Players
5.2 Service Launches
Latticework Introduces Amber Hybrid Cloud Storage Platform
Nimbix Announces the Technology Preview of JARVICE 3.0
HPE Rolls Out HPE GreenLake Hybrid Cloud
Huawei Unveils its Hybrid Cloud Solution for Microsoft Azure Stack
Cantemo Launches Cantemo iconik Hybrid Cloud-Based Hub
Huawei Releases New Hybrid Cloud Storage Solution
Panzura Announces Panzura Inside 2.0
Nutanix Rolls Out Nutanix Xi Cloud Services and Nutanix Calm
Dell EMC Introduces Hybrid Cloud Platform for Microsoft Azure Stack
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
KCOM Partners with Abiquo to Provide Hybrid Cloud Services
Hitachi Vantara to Acquire REAN Cloud
IBM Collaborates with Red Hat for Hybrid Cloud Solutions
HPE Acquires RedPixie to Develop its Hybrid IT Consulting Capabilities
Salesforce Acquires MuleSoft
VMware to Take Over CloudVelox's Technology
VMware to Acquire CloudCoreo
Citrix Snaps Up Cedexis
Unitas Global Acquires Solinea
Red Hat to Acquire CoreOS
Cisco to Acquire Skyport Systems
Microsoft to Acquire Avere Systems
Telstra Acquires VMtech
VMware and Amazon Web Services Expand Hybrid Cloud Partnership
Cisco Partners with Google Cloud to Deliver Hybrid Cloud Solution
NetApp Partners with Microsoft to Launch Microsoft Azure Enterprise Network File System
SEA Announces 7-Year Agreement to Use Hybrid IT Environment with IBM Cloud
HPE to Acquire Cloud Technology Partners
DXC Technology and VMware Expands Partnership with New DXC Managed Cloud Services
Pulsant Acquires LayerV
Nutanix Alliances with Google Cloud to Deploy and Manage Cloud-based Applications
HPE Partners with Hedvig to Create Hybrid Cloud Storage Platform
Fujitsu Develops Conventional Technology to Build Virtual Network Infrastructure
Dell Technologies Acquires EMC
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Cloud Computing Market in North America Over the Years - A Review
B. Market Analytics
7.2 Canada
Market Analysis
7.3 Japan
A. Market Analysis
Overview
Market Overview
Advanced Cloud Education and Research in Universities
University of Tsukuba
Kyushu University
B. Market Analytics
7.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Increased Cloud IT Spending: A Key Fallout of the Debt Crisis in Europe
A Peek into the European Cloud Strategy
B. Market Analytics
7.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Asia Pacific: The Fastest Growing Market
An Insight into the Indian Hybrid Cloud Market
B. Market Analytics
7.6 Latin America
Market Analysis
7.7 Rest of World
Market Analysis
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 60 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 61)
- The United States (45)
- Canada (5)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (6)
- France (1)
- Germany (1)
- The United Kingdom (3)
- Rest of Europe (1)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)
- Middle East (1)
