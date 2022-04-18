What's New for 2022?

Companies: 17 - Players covered include Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.; Arira Design; ARM Ltd.; Cadence Design Systems, Inc.; Cray, Inc.; Fujitsu Ltd.; IBM Corporation; Intel Corporation; Marvell Technology Group Ltd.; Micron Technology, Inc.; NVIDIA Corporation; Open-Silicon, Inc.; Rambus, Inc.; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; SK Hynix, Inc.; Xilinx Inc. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Application (Graphics, High-performance Computing, Networking, Data Centers); Memory Type (HMC, HBM); Product type (GPU, CPU, APU, FPGA, ASIC)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



ABSTRACT-

Global Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2026

A high-performance RAM interface for TSV-based stacked DRAM memory, HMC dramatically enhances the performance of conventional memory to a new level, while substantially reducing the power consumption and costs. HMC can deliver 15 times higher performance as compared to a DDR3 module, while consuming 70% less per bit energy. Other key attributes of HMC include high per bit density and decreased form factor that drastically enhances total memory space. HMC device typically requires 90% less space than the presently available RDIMMs. With its highly innovative performance attributes, HMC can offer a resourceful platform that augments network system performance to new 100G and higher infrastructure, while keeping up with advancements in CPUs and GPUs. The use of HMC DRAM memory is currently being contemplated in applications such as graphic cards, data center infrastructure and high-performance computing applications seeking bandwidth, form factor and energy efficiencies.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) market estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.3 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5% over the analysis period. The United States represents the largest regional market for Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) and is projected to reach US$2.5 Billion by 2026. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 31.9% over the analysis period.

The market is growing at a steady pace driven by various growth encouraging factors. Massive adoption of electronics and digital technologies in consumer, commercial and industrial sectors on the back of widespread relevancy of 'Connected World' made possible with advanced communication protocols and enabling technologies and devices, is creating the persistent need for high-bandwidth, scalable and low power consuming memory solutions.

Sustained expansion in world data center industry, on the back of steep increase in computing requirements of modern enterprises, is contributing immensely to growth and progress of HMC/HBM DRAM memory solutions. To resolve the soaring bandwidth and capacity requirements, modern data centers are increasingly relying on advanced technologies such as IoT, AI and cloud-based services, stirring the demand for sophisticated memory solutions in the process. Emergence of High-Performance Computing (HPC), referring to the application of supercomputers to resolve complex computational issues, as reliable tool for the worldwide IT industry is favouring widespread growth in HMC and HBM marketplace. Desktop computers usually require a single processing chip, generally called a CPU, however the processing chip requirement for HPC is excessively high, where HMC/HBM interfaces can be handy to resolve the underlying complexities. Steered by progressive developments in AI and ML, HPC gained traction in the last few years and the momentum in HPC is poised to remain northbound amid increasing computational power requirements of enterprises and general consumers, indicating strong growth forecasts for HMC/HBM DRAM memory solutions.

Rising adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), broadly referring to the intelligence displayed by machines contrary to the natural intelligence demonstrated by humans, across various facets of technology applications is building momentum form high-tech memory devices. AI adoption is soaring on an ongoing basis amid escalating computational capacity in the 'Cloud', and improvements in sophisticated algorithms, while generating parallel opportunities to advanced hardware devices including high-performing memory and processors. Electronic device miniaturization is another major growth driver for HMC/HBM technology. As MEMS devices are small, they require advanced memory solutions made in extremely low-footprint designs, but with higher memory capacities, for which HMC/HBM can offer potential alternative. HMC and HBM market also stands to gain from high growth momentum in stacked DRAM vertical, gauged through wider uptake of 3D TSV technology in DRAM fabrication. Leading DRAM memory vendors are prioritizing 3D layer stacking with TSV technology to develop high-quality memory devices to address the growing high-performance computing needs of consumers, while creating ample space for HMC and HBM, the stacked DRAM memory solutions.

The United States constitutes the largest market for HMC/HBM DRAM solutions, representing nearly half of worldwide market revenues. HMC/HBM DRAM market in the US is gaining traction amid robust opportunities emerging from end-use domains. Well established data center industry, growing importance of high-performance computing, intensified demand for advanced networking technologies, and sustained growth in graphic cards market, are all poised to inflate the demand for HMC/HBM solutions. Growth forecasts for HMC/HBM market remain extremely high in emerging regions, especially China. While China has demonstrated massive expansion in the Industrial sector over the past two decade period, the IT industry in the country also made significant progress. Chinese enterprises are making substantial investments on data centers and high-performance computing to enhance their operations. The uptrend in the computing domain is therefore creating highly conducive environment for IT solutions including memory technologies such as DRAM and NAND. HMC and HBM, the two stacked DRAM technologies that utilize 3D TSV to stack the dies, are also gaining from the trend. More

