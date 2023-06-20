Global Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) Strategic Business Report 2023: Advancements in Memory Bandwidth Critical for Growth of AI

DUBLIN, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

HMC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 23.3% CAGR and reach US$8.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hbm segment is readjusted to a revised 25.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 30.9% CAGR



The Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 30.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.1% and 18% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 22.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 17 Featured) -

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Arira Design

ARM Ltd.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

Cray, Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Micron Technology, Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Open-Silicon, Inc.

Rambus, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

SK Hynix, Inc.

Xilinx Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM): A Prelude

Massive Growth Projected for World HMC and HBM Market

HMC: Dominant Memory Type

Breakdown of Revenue Share (in %) for HMC and HBM for the Years 2019 and 2025

HBM Demonstrates Fastest Growth

Recently Updated HBM 2 to Steer Robust Growth in HBM Uptake

HBM Vs. GDDR5 and DDR3: A Snapshot of Bandwidth Comparison

Central Processing Unit (CPU) Represents the Largest Product Type

Accelerated Processing Unit (APU) Emerges as Fastest Growing Product Type

The United States : Single Largest Regional Market for HMC and HBM Technologies

: Single Largest Regional Market for HMC and HBM Technologies Breakdown of Revenue Share (in %) for USA and Rest of World for the Years 2019 and 2025

and Rest of World for the Years 2019 and 2025 China and Emerging Regions Demonstrate Fast Paced Growth

and Emerging Regions Demonstrate Fast Paced Growth Global HMC and HBM Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2018-2025: China , Asia-Pacific , Rest of World, Europe , USA , Japan , and Canada

, , Rest of World, , , , and Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Importance of High-Performance Computing Offers Broad-based Opportunities for the HMC and HBM Market

Revenue Breakdown (in %) of Global High-Performance Computing by End-Use Sector for the Year 2019

Escalating Bandwidth and Capacity Requirements of Modern Data Centers Present Strong Business Case

Global Data Center IP Traffic in Zettabytes for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020E, and 2022P

Prevailing Data Center Industry Trends Point Toward Robust Growth Potential

Global Data Center Market (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019E): New Floor Space Capacity Additions in Thousand Square Feet

A Review of Select New and Upcoming Mega Data Center Projects

Graphics: Niche Application Market

AI and Machine Learning Set to Accelerate Adoption of HMC and HBM

Advancements in Memory Bandwidth Critical for Growth of AI

World Market for AI (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2025

Miniaturization of Electronic Devices Benefit Market Prospects

Growing Adoption of Stacked DRAM Widens the Use Case of HMC and HBM

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qa7dmi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets