Global Hybrid Vehicle Industry

Oct 10, 2019, 08:45 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hybrid Vehicle market worldwide is projected to grow by 2.3 Million Units, driven by a compounded growth of 6.6%. Plug-in Hybrid EV (PHEVs), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 1.8 Million Units by the year 2025, Plug-in Hybrid EV (PHEVs) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5819354/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 104.6 Thousand Units to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 109.1 Thousand Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Plug-in Hybrid EV (PHEVs) will reach a market size of 178.6 Thousand Units by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately 398.1 Thousand Units in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Allison Transmission, Inc.; American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.; Avl List GmbH; Avtovaz; BorgWarner, Inc.; Continental AG; Cummins, Inc.; Daimler AG; Delphi Technologies; Denso Corporation; Eaton Corporation PLC; Ford Motor Company; General Motors Company; Honda Motor Co., Ltd.; Hyundai Motor Company; LG Chem; Magna International, Inc.; MAHLE GmbH; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Robert Bosch GmbH; Schaeffler AG; Toyota Motor Corporation; Volvo Car Canada Ltd.; ZF Friedrichshafen AG
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Hybrid Vehicle Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in
%): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Hybrid Vehicle Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Hybrid Vehicle Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
Units by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Hybrid Vehicle Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Passenger Car (Vehicle Type) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Passenger Car (Vehicle Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in Units: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Passenger Car (Vehicle Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle Type) World Market by
Region/Country in Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in Units: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 10: Plug-in Hybrid EV (PHEVs) (Degree of Hybridization)
World Market by Region/Country in Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Plug-in Hybrid EV (PHEVs) (Degree of Hybridization)
Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in Units: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: Plug-in Hybrid EV (PHEVs) (Degree of Hybridization)
Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Mild Hybrid (Degree of Hybridization) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Mild Hybrid (Degree of Hybridization) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in Units: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Mild Hybrid (Degree of Hybridization) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Full Hybrid Vehicle (Degree of Hybridization)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Full Hybrid Vehicle (Degree of Hybridization) Region
Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in Units: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Full Hybrid Vehicle (Degree of Hybridization) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Hybrid Vehicle Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 19: United States Hybrid Vehicle Market Estimates and
Projections in Units by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Hybrid Vehicle Market in the United States by Vehicle
Type: A Historic Review in Units for 2009-2017
Table 21: United States Hybrid Vehicle Market Share Breakdown
by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: United States Hybrid Vehicle Market Estimates and
Projections in Units by Degree of Hybridization: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Hybrid Vehicle Market in the United States by Degree
of Hybridization: A Historic Review in Units for 2009-2017
Table 24: United States Hybrid Vehicle Market Share Breakdown
by Degree of Hybridization: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Hybrid Vehicle Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Units by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Canadian Hybrid Vehicle Historic Market Review by
Vehicle Type in Units: 2009-2017
Table 27: Hybrid Vehicle Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 28: Canadian Hybrid Vehicle Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Units by Degree of Hybridization: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Canadian Hybrid Vehicle Historic Market Review by
Degree of Hybridization in Units: 2009-2017
Table 30: Hybrid Vehicle Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Degree of Hybridization for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Hybrid Vehicle: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Units by Vehicle Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Hybrid Vehicle Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in Units by Vehicle Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: Japanese Hybrid Vehicle Market Share Analysis by
Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Japanese Market for Hybrid Vehicle: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Units by Degree of Hybridization
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Hybrid Vehicle Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in Units by Degree of Hybridization for the Period
2009-2017
Table 36: Japanese Hybrid Vehicle Market Share Analysis by
Degree of Hybridization: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Hybrid Vehicle Market Growth Prospects in
Units by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Hybrid Vehicle Historic Market Analysis in China in
Units by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 39: Chinese Hybrid Vehicle Market by Vehicle Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Chinese Hybrid Vehicle Market Growth Prospects in
Units by Degree of Hybridization for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Hybrid Vehicle Historic Market Analysis in China in
Units by Degree of Hybridization: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Hybrid Vehicle Market by Degree of
Hybridization: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Hybrid Vehicle Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 43: European Hybrid Vehicle Market Demand Scenario in
Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: Hybrid Vehicle Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in Units by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: European Hybrid Vehicle Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: European Hybrid Vehicle Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Units by Vehicle Type: 2018-2025
Table 47: Hybrid Vehicle Market in Europe in Units by Vehicle
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Hybrid Vehicle Market Share Breakdown by
Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Hybrid Vehicle Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Units by Degree of Hybridization: 2018-2025
Table 50: Hybrid Vehicle Market in Europe in Units by Degree of
Hybridization: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Hybrid Vehicle Market Share Breakdown by
Degree of Hybridization: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 52: Hybrid Vehicle Market in France by Vehicle Type:
Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: French Hybrid Vehicle Historic Market Scenario in
Units by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 54: French Hybrid Vehicle Market Share Analysis by
Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Hybrid Vehicle Market in France by Degree of
Hybridization: Estimates and Projections in Units for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 56: French Hybrid Vehicle Historic Market Scenario in
Units by Degree of Hybridization: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Hybrid Vehicle Market Share Analysis by Degree
of Hybridization: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 58: Hybrid Vehicle Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Units by Vehicle Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 59: German Hybrid Vehicle Historic Market Analysis in
Units by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: German Hybrid Vehicle Market Share Breakdown by
Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Hybrid Vehicle Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Units by Degree of Hybridization
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Hybrid Vehicle Historic Market Analysis in
Units by Degree of Hybridization: 2009-2017
Table 63: German Hybrid Vehicle Market Share Breakdown by
Degree of Hybridization: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Hybrid Vehicle Market Growth Prospects in
Units by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Hybrid Vehicle Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
Units by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: Italian Hybrid Vehicle Market by Vehicle Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 67: Italian Hybrid Vehicle Market Growth Prospects in
Units by Degree of Hybridization for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Hybrid Vehicle Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
Units by Degree of Hybridization: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Hybrid Vehicle Market by Degree of
Hybridization: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Hybrid Vehicle: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in Units by Vehicle Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Hybrid Vehicle Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in Units by Vehicle Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 72: United Kingdom Hybrid Vehicle Market Share Analysis
by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Hybrid Vehicle: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in Units by Degree of
Hybridization for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Hybrid Vehicle Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in Units by Degree of Hybridization for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 75: United Kingdom Hybrid Vehicle Market Share Analysis
by Degree of Hybridization: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 76: Rest of Europe Hybrid Vehicle Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Units by Vehicle Type: 2018-2025
Table 77: Hybrid Vehicle Market in Rest of Europe in Units by
Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Rest of Europe Hybrid Vehicle Market Share Breakdown
by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Rest of Europe Hybrid Vehicle Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Units by Degree of Hybridization: 2018-2025
Table 80: Hybrid Vehicle Market in Rest of Europe in Units by
Degree of Hybridization: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 81: Rest of Europe Hybrid Vehicle Market Share Breakdown
by Degree of Hybridization: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 82: Hybrid Vehicle Market in Asia-Pacific by Vehicle
Type: Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period
2018-2025
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Hybrid Vehicle Historic Market Scenario
in Units by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Hybrid Vehicle Market Share Analysis by
Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Hybrid Vehicle Market in Asia-Pacific by Degree of
Hybridization: Estimates and Projections in Units for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Hybrid Vehicle Historic Market Scenario
in Units by Degree of Hybridization: 2009-2017
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Hybrid Vehicle Market Share Analysis by
Degree of Hybridization: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 88: Rest of World Hybrid Vehicle Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Units by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Rest of World Hybrid Vehicle Historic Market Review
by Vehicle Type in Units: 2009-2017
Table 90: Hybrid Vehicle Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 91: Rest of World Hybrid Vehicle Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Units by Degree of Hybridization: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Rest of World Hybrid Vehicle Historic Market Review
by Degree of Hybridization in Units: 2009-2017
Table 93: Hybrid Vehicle Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Degree of Hybridization for 2009,
2019, and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ALLISON TRANSMISSION
AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING
AVL LIST GMBH
AVTOVAZ
BORGWARNER
CONTINENTAL AG
CUMMINS
DAIMLER AG
DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES
DENSO CORPORATION
EATON CORPORATION PLC
FORD MOTOR COMPANY
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
HONDA MOTOR
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
LG CHEM
MAHLE GMBH
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
ROBERT BOSCH GMBH
SCHAEFFLER AG
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
VOLVO CAR CANADA
ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN AG
V. CURATED RESEARCH
