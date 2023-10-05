Global Hydration Belt Market Analysis Report 2023: A $75+ Million Market by 2028 - Innovation in Materials and Leak-Proof Designs Enhance Hydration Belt Appeal

News provided by

Research and Markets

05 Oct, 2023, 12:00 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydration Belt Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hydration belt market size reached US$ 44.4 Million in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 77.8 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during 2023-2028.

Amidst the rise of fitness activities like running and cycling worldwide, the global hydration belt market is poised for remarkable growth. Hydration belts offer a practical solution for outdoor enthusiasts, ensuring hydration without hassle or distraction.

These belts are favored by professional runners, cyclists, and fitness enthusiasts, thanks to their convenience, comfort, and lightweight design. They often feature detachable pockets for accessories, adding to their appeal.

Manufacturers are continually enhancing these belts with high-quality lightweight materials and leak-proof designs, making them even more attractive to consumers. Robust investments in research and development efforts to improve durability and comfort are expected to further drive market growth.

The increasing awareness of the health benefits associated with running, jogging, and cycling is a key factor fueling market expansion. Manufacturers are also incorporating innovative features into hydration belts, such as additional or detachable accessory pockets, enhancing their utility for users.

Overall, the market for hydration belts is on an upward trajectory, catering to the needs of fitness enthusiasts and outdoor adventurers alike.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global hydration belt market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What are the key regional markets in the global hydration belt industry?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global hydration belt industry?
  • What is the breakup of the global hydration belt market on the basis of product type?
  • What is the breakup of the global hydration belt market on the basis of distribution channel?
  • What is the breakup of the global hydration belt market on the basis of end-use?
  • What are the price trends of hydration belts?
  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global hydration belt market?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global hydration belt market?
  • What is the structure of the global hydration belt market and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the global hydration belt market?
  • How are hydration belt manufactured?
  • Need More Help?

Competitive Landscape:

  • Amphipod
  • FuelBelt
  • Nathan Sports
  • Ultimate Direction
  • CamelBak Products
  • Decathlon
  • Fitletic
  • Salomon
  • The North Face

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

  • With Bottles
  • Without Bottles

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
  • Specialty Sports Shops
  • Company Outlets
  • Online
  • Others

Breakup by End-Use:

  • Sports
  • Military
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East and Africa
  • Latin America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hpte2j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Automotive Blockchain Industry Research Report 2023-2028 Featuring Accenture, BigchainDB, carVertical, ConsenSys, GemOS, HCL, IBM, Microsoft, NXM Labs, ShiftMobility, & Tech Mahindra

Global Potassium Permanganate Industry Report 2023-2028: China Leads the Way, Potassium Permanganate's Growing Adoption in Key Sectors

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.