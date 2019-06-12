Global hydration bottle market is expected to reach $10,865.6 million by 2024

DALLAS, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global hydration bottle market looks promising with opportunities in the various outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, fitness, and travel. The global hydration bottle market is expected to reach an estimated $10,865.6 million by 2024, with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for the growth of this market are increasing popularity of outdoor activities, and promotional strategies by manufactures such as targeted marketing, product design, and giving more space on shelf by major retail brands.

In this market, plastic, stainless steel, glass, and others are used for hydration bottle manufacturing for material. Lucintel forecasts that plastic will remain the largest material type over the forecast period supported by its light weight, easy availability, lower cost, durability, and convenience.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region by value and volume and will experience the highest growth over the forecast period supported by change in consumer preferences, lifestyle, and growing demand for hydration bottle in emerging countries, such as China and India.

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the hydration bottle industry include use of hydration bottle with smart lid and integrated hydration calculator to measure liquid intake, increasing demand for BPA-free water bottle which is 100% eco-friendly and recyclable, and refill-reuse bottle campaign to reduce plastic wastage. Newell Brands Inc. (Contigo), Thermos L.L.C., Yeti Holding Inc., CamelBak Products, LLC, and Pacific Market International (Stanley and Aladdin) and others are among the major suppliers of hydration bottle.

Lucintel has analyzed and forecasted growth opportunities for global hydration bottle market by material, product type, sales channel, price range, and region has compiled a comprehensive research report entitled "Growth Opportunities in the Global Hydration Bottle Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis." The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy by providing comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions.

