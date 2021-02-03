Global Hydraulic Components Market Report 2020: Profiles of 44 Major Companies & Industry Guide Containing Contact Details for 550+ Companies
Construction Machinery is estimated as the largest end-use industry for Hydraulic Components globally, with a US$16.3 billion market in 2019.
The COVID-19 crisis that has the world in its grips has taken a toll of the hydraulic components industry, too, although not to the devastating extent to which other sectors have been affected. Marginal declines are likely to be witnessed across the board over 2019-2020 and some semblance of growth can be expected only towards mid-2022.
However, this positive outlook depends on how the pandemic situation pans out over the coming months and how economies react to developments. Ill-thought out lockdowns being imposed by governments based on the ground situation that varies from region to region have their own negative impact on industrial activity, to which the hydraulic components sector is also susceptible.
During these Pandemic times, the overall global market is expected to reach US$60 billion in 2020, just 1% y-o-y growth compared to 2019.
Research Findings & Coverage
- The Hydraulic Components market analyzed in this global report with respect to product types and end-use sectors
- Hydraulic Components' market size is estimated/projected in this report by product type and end-use sector across all major regions/countries
- Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs, and other recent industry developments
- Major companies profiled - 44
- The industry guide includes the contact details for 553 companies
KEY MARKET TRENDS
- Digitalization in Hydraulic Technology Shows Promise
- Electrohydrostatic Actuation Addresses Major Challenges Faced by Hydraulics Industry
- Latest Technology Trends in Hydraulics Shaping the Market
- Future of Hydraulics Signals Towards Auto-Dock Systems
- Construction Machinery Hydraulics Gain from Innovations
- Construction Machinery Hydraulics in an Overhaul Mode
KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS
- Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany)
- Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan)
- Danfoss A/S (Denmark)
- Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland)
- HYDAC International GmbH (Germany)
- Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Co., Ltd. (China)
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan)
- KYB Corporation (Japan)
- Linde Hydraulics GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- Parker Hannifin Corp (United States)
- Poclain Hydraulics France SAS (France)
KEY BUSINESS TRENDS
- Launch of Hengli's New HP3V-S Series Heavy-Duty Swash Plate Axial Piston Variable Pumps
- Bosch Rexroth Produces New Hydraulic Manifold for Channel Balers
- Bosch Rexroth Opens Certified Marine Repair Centers in Istanbul and Singapore
- Hydropneu GmbH is Now a New Member of HPS International
- The First 16Tm Hyva KNOWLEDGE e-Power Mobile Crane from Hyva Benelux
- New Direct Operated Flush Valve from Weber-Hydraulik ValveTech for Cooling
- Production Launch of Eaton's SBX Advanced Steering Valve
- Launch of New XL4 and XL6 Motor Options with Eaton's Geroler Design
- Commissioning of "China Sky Eye" Spherical Radio Telescope Hydraulic Actuator Upgrade Project
- Successful Supply of Hengli's 200MW Hydraulic Cylinders for Dubai CSP Super Project Phase I
- Atos Proportionals' New Smart Tuning Functionality Simplifies System Start Up
- Atos Achieves Renewal of Indian PESO Certification for Ex-Proof On-Off and Proportional Valves
- Launch of Eaton's CMT Mobile Valve Section
- Launch of Kawasaki's New Hydraulic and Control Technology for the Hydraulic Excavators at IFPE
- Shibaura Machine Company is the New Name of Toshiba Machine Company
- Launch of New Actuation Option CAN Lite Extended HAWE Hydraulik's Proportional Directional Spool Valve Type
- Atos to Produce New Compact DHL Solenoid Valves
- Atos to Extend Application of SC LIR Cartridges to Hydraulic Systems with up to 9000 l/min Flow Rate
- Hagglunds Hydraulic Direct Drive Systems from Bosch Rexroth for Rubber Industry
- Nachi-Fujikoshi Established New Car Hydraulics Plant at Namekawa Works
- Inauguration of Linde Hydraulics' New Manufacturing Plant in China
- Commissioning of a New Assembly Line at Danfoss' Global Digital Displacement Manufacturing and R&D Facility
- Danfoss to Purchase Eaton's Hydraulics Business
- New Ex-Proof Proportional Cartridges from Atos
- Atos Attains Renewal of ATEX, IECEx and PESO Certifications for Ex-Proof On-Off and Proportional Valves
- Enhancement of Atos' PVPC Pumps with Mechanical & Proportional Controls
- Eaton Launches Delta Series Motor with Spring-Applied Pressure Release Parking Brake
- Atos Integrates Advanced Digital Technologies into High Dynamics Valves
- Atos Induction Srl Relocates to Sesto Calende
- Fugro Rejoins with Bosch Rexroth
- Eaton Introduces New EC007 Barrier Hose
- Launch of Eaton's New Synflex Optimum Thermoplastic Hydraulic Hoses and Fittings
- Renovation of Atos' Electrohydraulics Manufacturing Site in Shanghai
- New QXEHX Internal Gear Pump from Bucher Hydraulics
- Danfoss Introduces AB-QM Pressure Independent balancing and Control Valve
- Opening of Hyva's New Service and Construction Workshop in the Netherlands
- Kawasaki Introduces New Pump and Valve Technology at Agritechnica 2019
- Corporate Name Change of Toshiba Machine to Shibaura Machine
- Establishment of Toshiba Machine's Local Subsidiary in Italy
- Exotic Metals Forming Company Acquired by Parker Hannifin
- Launch of Three Versions of New BODAS RC Controllers in Rexroth's 40 Series
- Rexroth's EHC-8 Land Leveling System Enable Farmers to Carry out Cost-Effective Operations
- Danfoss to Develop a New Generation of Digital Displacement Hydraulic Pumps and Motors
- Launch of Eaton's New TFX Remote Monitoring System
- Launch of Eaton EC556 Blowout Preventer Hose
- TUV Certification for Atos New Digital Proportional Valves / K
- Atos Launches PED Pressure Relief Cartridge Valves with up to 420 bar Pressure Range
- Atos Presents DKZE-TID Digital Proportional Valves
- Opening of Rotary Power's New Facility in North America
- Atos to Start Series Production of New DHL Solenoid Valves from Q2 2020
- Atos Launches New Ex-Proof Digital Proportionals
- New Atos Filters Extend Life of Hydraulic Systems
- Weber-Hydraulik Offers Customized Hydraulic Components for Construction Machinery
- Weber-Hydraulik's Custom-Made Hydraulic Solutions for Crane Vehicles
- Bosch Rexroth's ABMAXX Modular System for Large Hydraulic Power Units
- Rexroth's Sytronix Variable-Speed Pump Drives for Use in Metallurgy
- Launch of Rexroth's 2WRCE-4X High-Response Directional Cartridge Valves
- Hengli's Offshore Platform Lifting Hydraulic System Receives CCS Certification
- Weber-Hydraulik's Electro-Hydraulic Systems for Trucks and Commercial Vehicles
- Mattro Acquired by HAWE Hydraulik Group
- HAWE Hydraulik Enter New Markets by Acquiring Two Business Divisions of HOERBIGER Deutschland Holding
- Launch of Hyva KENNIS e-Power Rolloader Crane
- Bosch Rexroth Delivers Hagglunds Hydraulic Drive Systems to ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions
- New CytroBox Hydraulic Power Unit from Bosch Rexroth
- Bosch Rexroth's Connected Solutions and Innovative Products Enhance Productivity of Rubber and Tire Producers
- Hyva Introduces New Range of Innovative Truck-Mounted Aerial Platforms
- Atos to Launch Safety Valves with /K Option
- Hyva Extends its Range of Hookloaders with New Titan Long Series
- Opening of Kawasaki's New Hydraulic Equipment Production Plant in India
- Launch of BODAS-drive eDA Electrohydraulic Solution by Bosch Rexroth
- Bosch Rexroth Further Advanced its Virtual Bleed Off Flexible Drive and Control System
- Bosch Rexroth Introduces MCR-S Radial Piston Motor
- Launch of Rexroth A10VOH Axial Piston Variable Pump
- Eaton to Become Bezares' North American Master Distributor for Mobile Power Hydraulic Portfolio
- Atos Selected as TechnipFMC Globally Qualified Supplier
- Bosch Rexroth Launches EcoLift EL 2
- Atos Offers Complete Line of Valves, Pumps and Axis Card with PROFINET IRT Communication
- Atos to Receive ATEX and IECEx Certifications for Ex-Proof Proportionals
- SDHL Compact On-Off Solenoid Valves Validated for Max Flow Up to 60 l/min
- Atos Introduces New ISO Safety Cartridges with FI Inductive Proximity Sensor
- Atos' Servocartridges and Servocylinders with Safety Locking
- Bosch Rexroth's New Embedded Control XM42
- Danfoss to Build a Low-Carbon Global Production Facility in Scotland
- Opening of Linde Hydraulics' Second Location in North America
- First Ever Safety-Related Package for Presses Developed by Bosch Rexroth
- New CytroBox Hydraulic Power Unit from Bosch Rexroth
- Lion's Share in Artemis Intelligent Power Acquired by Danfoss
- Eaton Launches New ESVL9 Proportional Solenoid Cartridge Valve
- TUV Certification for Atos' New Safety Proportional Valves /K and On-Off Safety Valves
- Atos Launches New SC LIR Leak-Free Cartridges
- Rotary Power Partners with CEDEPA Plant
- Rexroth's Modular Drive System with Specially Engineered Control Units for Cooling Systems
- New Data-Based Services from Bosch Rexroth for Rail Vehicles
- Bosch Rexroth Introduces its First Pre-Assembled Hydraulic Modules
- Lloyd's Register Approved Rexroth's ABPAC Hydraulic Power Units for Maritime and Offshore Use
- Eaton's AxisPro Valves are Now Available in Two-Stage D05 (NG10) and D07 (NG16) Designs
- Launch of Eaton's Boom Stability Control Technology
- Bucher Hydraulics Acquires 80% Shares of Wuxi Deli Fluid Technology Co., Ltd.
- Official Opening of Atos India Hydraulics Private Limited
- Yuken Unveils New Versions Electro-Hydraulic Valves
- Weber-Hydraulik Develops Miniature Proportional Directional Control Valve
- Bosch Rexroth Applies ETA-Fabrik Research Results in its Hydraulic Component Production Plants
- Atos Introduces Leak-Free Cartridges, Low Leakage Solenoid Directionals, and Digital Proportionals
- Atos' Digital Servoproportionals for Wind Generators and Entertainment
- Bosch Rexroth Partners with TRUMPF and Heraeus Additive Manufacturing
- Launch of New Controls and Updates for Eaton's X20 portfolio of Open Circuit Piston Pumps
- Establishment of Hyva Nordic in Sweden
- HAWE Hydraulik Launches Enhanced FlexUnit Hydraulic Power Units
- 55% Stake in Hydra-Fab Fluid Power Acquired by HAWE Hydraulik
- Kawasaki Partners with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines to Develop Ship Steer Gear Technologies
- Atos Introduces DHRZE Proportional Pressure Reducing Valves and Servoactuators
- Atos Offers Cylinders for Military Applications
- The Oilgear Company Acquired by Texas Hydraulics
- Atos' DLWH Leak-Free Intrinsically Safe Directionals for Mining
- New WRC-4X Directional Cartridge Valves from Bosch Rexroth
- Hytec Acquired by Bosch Rexroth
- Launch of Eaton's New Electrohydraulic Cylinder Featuring Valve Integration
- Atos' Production Site in Angera is Now Atos Systems Division
- Rexroth EDG Electrohydraulic Valve Block Offers the Needed Control of the Working Hydraulics using IT Systems
- Availability of Rexroth's Control Valves and Pressure Switches with IO-Link Interfaces
- TUV Certification for Atos' Complete Line of Direct and Pilot Operated Directionals
- Atos' Digital Proportionals Selected to Operate World's Largest Pivoting Glass Doors
- Compact Integrated Electro-Hydraulic Solutions from Bosch Rexroth Offer Plug-and-Play Installation and Control
